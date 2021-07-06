VIDEO: Clive Rowe Gives Sneak Peek of West End Return of THE PRINCE OF EGYPT

Last Thursday the popular West End musical The Prince of Egypt, based on the 1998 animated classic from DreamWorks Animation, made its triumphant return to the stage. To welcome back the epic Stephen Schwartz tuner, we sent our very own @WestEndReporter Tom Hayden Millward down to the Dominion Theatre to meet the cast's newest member Clive Rowe, whose past London stage credits include an Olivier Award-winning turn as "Nicely Nicely Johnson" in Guys and Dolls, Olivier-nominated performances in Carousel and Mother Goose, alongside roles in the likes of Twelfth Night, The Ladykillers, Kiss Me Kate, The Light Princess and many others.

Rowe has taken on the role of Jethro in The Prince of Egypt, replacing original cast member Gary Wilmot, who left the production to star as Elisha Whitney in the much-anticipated revival of Anything Goes at the Barbican Theatre from 23 July 2021, alongside two-time Tony Award winner Sutton Foster.

The Prince of Egypt is currently operating under social distancing guidelines at the Dominion Theatre, however, producers intend to revert back to full capacity as soon as practically possible.