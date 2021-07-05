VIDEO: Cecily Strong & Cinco Paul Explain the Golden Age Nostalgia of SCHMIGADOON!

What happens when Golden Age musical meets modern day comedy? Find out with Apple TV+'s new series, Schmigadoon! The new series stars Cecily Strong and Keegan-Michael Key as a couple on a backpacking trip designed to reinvigorate their relationship who discover a magical town living in a 1940s musical. They then learn that they can't leave until they find "true love."

Where did the idea come from? "When I had the idea, I hadn't actually seen Brigadoon, but I was aware of it conceptually," explained series creator Cinco Paul. "I was watching An American Werewolf in London, which opens with the two guys backpacking and I thought, 'Oh, this is similar to what I heard Brigadoon is!' And then I thought, 'What if these two guys stumbled upon a musical instead of a werewolf?' That was the beginning of it all."

Strong, who is also a producer of the series, hopes it brings some light and laughter to viewers. "I hope audiences walk away having smiled for six episodes and maybe laughed and cried when they didn't think they would," she said. "I hope we made them feel good for six episodes."

Tune in on Friday, July 16 for the first two episodes (followed by one new episode weekly, every Friday) and while you wait, find out more about Cecily and Cinco's experience creating the musical series in the exclusive interview below!