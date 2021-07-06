REVIEW ROUNDUP: What Are Critics Saying About SCHMIGADOON?

Ever wish your life was a musical? Later this month, live the dream with Apple TV+'s new series, Schmigadoon!- a parody of iconic Golden Age musicals. Schmigadoon! stars Cecily Strong and Keegan-Michael Key as a couple on a backpacking trip designed to reinvigorate their relationship who discover a magical town living in a 1940s musical.

The series stars Cecily Strong, Keegan-Michael Key, Alan Cumming, Kristin Chenoweth, Aaron Tveit, Dove Cameron, Ariana DeBose, Jane Krakowski and more! It premieres globally on Apple TV+ on July 16th.

We've compiled a list of what all the critics are saying about this brand new musical series; check back throughout the day for more!

The reviews are in...

Dave Nemetz, TVLine: "It's a very affectionate, very specific parody of Golden Age musicals, and theater nerds will undoubtedly adore it... but others might be put off by all the excessive cheer. (The exclamation point in the title is there for a reason.) After watching all six episodes, though, I can say that it fully won me over: The cast is top-to-bottom fantastic, the enthusiasm is infectious, and the sharp jabs it takes at the genre's wheezy old clichés give it a distinctly meta edge."

Karen Han, Slate: "From the candy-colored costumes, to the twee sets, to the incredibly catchy songs, it's the closest screen equivalent to an all-out, old-school musical in recent memory, even as-like Daniel Fish's Tony-winning 2019 revival of Oklahoma itself, which exposed the seething underbelly of Rodgers & Hammerstein's debut-it doesn't try to hide how contrived and problematic those mid-century artifacts can be. In other words, even if it's a love letter, that doesn't mean it's afraid to uncap its poison pen."

Daniel D'Addario, Variety: "What they're watching and eventually taking part in, granted, is a painstaking reconstruction of the world of great theater - a merger, perhaps, of the showmanlike impulses of executive producer Lorne Michaels and the visual gifts of director Barry Sonnenfeld. It's an admirable thing to have pulled off and, in a world where live theater is only glimmering back into view after more than a year off, a lovely one in many ways. But what's missing from Schmigadoon, and from "Schmigadoon!," is real idiosyncracy."

Tilly Pearce, Entertainment Daily: "Schmigadoon! brings the Golden Age of movie musicals into a 21st-century world and never once loses its heart. It's clear that the team behind the show has a true love for the films they're sending up. As a result, Schmigadoon achieves a seeming rare feat in modern-day parody. It makes you love the actual story while acknowledging it's crafted out of satire."