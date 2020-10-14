BWW Interview: How Steph Wilberding is Whipping People Into Shape for Biden!

Click Here for More Articles on Staying Fit While Staying In

Wanna get whipped into shape?

Have you ever wanted to work out with your favorite Broadway stars... for a cause? Whipped Into Shape for Biden is raising money weekly for the Biden Victory Fund and you can be a part of it!

The Leading Lady Fitness community has come together over the past six months by hosting fitness fundraisers for Black Lives Matter, NAACP, The Ali Forney Center (NYC), The Actors Fund and now hosting weekly workouts in collaboration with Broadway For Biden. Leading the way is fitness guru Steph Wilberding, who has already brought together Broadway guests like Eden Espinosa, Barrett Foa, Gaelen Gilliland and more for a series of election-themed themed workouts.

Below, she tells us more about how the idea was born and how you can take part!

I know that you started doing fundraisers for other causes earlier this year. What inspired you to shift gears and get political?

I knew I wanted to do something to raise awareness and money around voting. Broadway for Biden had just taken shape and I knew some folks on the team so I reached out. This election is crucial for so many reasons, but especially for our Broadway community. I serve this community as a trainer and I'm part of it as a performer, as well, so it felt like the right collaboration.

I understand that some of your exercises have a Biden theme? Can you share some of them?

YES! Each week I play with different ideas based on what's happening in the election world. Some favorites:

The Kamala Squat-Kicks, The Harris Hustle, Biden Booty Blast and The "Run to Polls" Biden Burpee.

Have any of your special Broadway guests been particularly fun to work with?

Yes! I mean they're all amazing. Many of them I know from years in the business. Reconnecting with some of them and meeting new people has been the best part. I can't pick just ONE! LOL. However...our final class on 10/29 will be a super special. We are hosting Adam Levitt, "Nina West", the showtune-loving star from RuPaul's Drag Race.

A lot of people are feeling unmotivated right now. What's the biggest piece of advice you can give in regards to staying on top of their fitness?

Practice grace. Practice showing up. And let it be a different habit than it's ever been because we are living in a different world. Also, find community. Accountability is so helpful, now more than ever. Practice over perfection.

How do you hope your students feel after completing one of these classes?

I hope they feel a little bit better than they did before class. I want it to lift and energize them for the rest of their day. Right now, our wellness habits can feel overwhelming. I encourage everyone to take it one day, one workout, one rep at a time.

How does it feel knowing that your work is benefiting the greater good?

It feels really good. This has been my goal for years, to give back to the Broadway community. It's been my home for almost 20 years and taking care of my people is what I love most about my job. If we can take care of ourselves and each other, we will get through this and come away from it stronger than ever.

When Whipped Into Shape for Biden is over, how can people find you/continue to train?

I started teaching zoom workouts in March as soon as the world shifted into quarantine. For the past seven months, I've been teaching 6 days a week and will continue as long as I am needed. People can join us for class at any time! Follow me at @leading_lady_fitness on Instagram and my website is www.leadingladyfit.com.

A veteran of both the NYC (Mark Fisher Fitness) and LA fitness scenes, Steph Wilberding's Los Angeles based gym, HK Fitness, was voted one of the most inclusive in the nation by Good Morning America. Wilberding's online fitness company, Leading Lady Fitness, is inspired by her roots as a Musical Theatre actor and her desire to help the Broadway community (and beyond). As a strength and conditioning coach, Steph's pre-pandemic in-person training utilized all sorts of equipment, and particularly with kettlebells, but during this time of social distancing Steph has developed a global following for her daily zoom workouts. She created both group and private online workouts that take place on Zoom, where minimal to no equipment is needed for participants. Since the pandemic started in March, Leading Lady Fitness has hosted over two hundred daily group workouts online (Monday through Saturday, connecting people all over the world through their commitment and passion for fitness.

