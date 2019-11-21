BWW Flashback: Watch MJ Star Ephraim Sykes in Action!

As BroadwayWorld reported this morning, Tony Award nominee Ephraim Sykes will star as Michael Jackson in the upcoming Broadway World Premiere of MJ the Musical. MJ will begin preview performances on Monday, July 6, 2020, at the Neil Simon Theatre. Opening night is set for Thursday evening, August 13, 2020, at 6:30 p.m.

Currently on Broadway in the smash hit musical Ain't Too Proud - The Life and Times of The Temptations, Mr. Sykes was Tony Award-nominated for his thrilling, microphone-flying performance as Motown recording artist David Ruffin. He also received the Chita Rivera Award, a San Francisco Bay Area Theatre Critics Circle Award, a Theater Bay Area Award, the Helen Hayes Award, and The Actors' Equity Clarence Derwent Award. Just yesterday, he received a 2020 Grammy Award nomination as a principal artist on the Original Cast Recording of Ain't Too Proud.

Sykes was last seen on screen as "Seaweed J. Stubbs" in NBC's "Hairspray Live!" His Broadway credits include: Hamilton: An American Musical (OBC), Memphis (OBC), Newsies (OBC), Motown (OBC), and The Little Mermaid. Additional TV/Film credits include: "Marvin" on "Vinyl," "Luke Cage," "Smash," "30 Rock," Leave It On The Floor, Woody Allen's Crisis in Six Scenes, and Detroit directed by Katheryn Bigelow. A native of St. Petersburg, Florida, Ephraim graduated from the Alvin Ailey/Fordham University BFA program with departmental honors and toured with the Ailey II Company for two years.

While we wait for MJ, check out some of Ephraim's past performances!

Ephraim in AIN'T TOO PROUD:

Ephraim in HAIRSPRAY:

Ephraim wins Clarence Derwent Award:

Ephraim sings with The Skivvies:





