BWW Flashback: Watch Broadway-Bound AIN'T TOO PROUD Take Over DC and Berkeley

As BroadwayWorld reported last night, the new musical Ain't Too Proud - The Life and Times of the Temptations will bring the incredible true story of the greatest R&B group of all time to Broadway in Spring 2019 at the legendary Imperial Theatre (249 West 45th Street). Additional information will be announced shortly.

Ain't Too Proud broke records in its World Premiere run at Berkeley Repertory Theatre, where it became the highest grossing production in that theater's nearly 50- year history. The musical went on to play Washington D.C.'s John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, where the show broke the all-time single-week box office record for the Eisenhower Theater.

Check out highlights from the show's out-of-town runs below!

At Berkeley Rep- September 2017:

At the Kennedy Center- June 2018:

Ain't Too Proud opens at the Center Theatre Group/Ahmanson Theatre in Los Angeles tomorrow night, where performances continue through September 30, before heading to Toronto's Princess of Wales Theatre October 11-November 17, 2018.

