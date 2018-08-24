BWW Flashback: Watch Broadway-Bound AIN'T TOO PROUD Take Over DC and Berkeley

Aug. 24, 2018  

As BroadwayWorld reported last night, the new musical Ain't Too Proud - The Life and Times of the Temptations will bring the incredible true story of the greatest R&B group of all time to Broadway in Spring 2019 at the legendary Imperial Theatre (249 West 45th Street). Additional information will be announced shortly.

Ain't Too Proud broke records in its World Premiere run at Berkeley Repertory Theatre, where it became the highest grossing production in that theater's nearly 50- year history. The musical went on to play Washington D.C.'s John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, where the show broke the all-time single-week box office record for the Eisenhower Theater.

Check out highlights from the show's out-of-town runs below!

At Berkeley Rep- September 2017:

At the Kennedy Center- June 2018:

Ain't Too Proud opens at the Center Theatre Group/Ahmanson Theatre in Los Angeles tomorrow night, where performances continue through September 30, before heading to Toronto's Princess of Wales Theatre October 11-November 17, 2018.

Related Articles


More Hot Stories For You

  • AIN'T TOO PROUD Will Play Broadway's Imperial Theatre
  • Breaking: Wouldn't She Be Loverly? Laura Benanti Will Take Over in MY FAIR LADY This October
  • West End THE KING AND I, with Kelli O'Hara and Ken Watanabe, Will be Released in Cinemas Worldwide This Fall!
  • WAITRESS is Opening Up on the West End Next Spring
  • Photo Flash: They've Been Found! Meet the Cast and Creatives of DEAR EVAN HANSEN National Tour
  • Kristin Chenoweth Will Hit the Road This Fall in North American Tour!

    • Before you go...

    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram
       