BWW Flashback: The Iconic Stars That Inspired New FX Series FOSSE/VERDON

BroadwayWorld reported last week the additional cast that will appear in Fosse/Verdon, an eight episode limited series from award-winning producers Thomas Kail, Steven Levenson, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Joel Fields. Production on the series, now officially titled Fosse/Verdon, is currently underway in New York City ahead of its premiere on FX in Spring 2019.

Included were Bianca Marroquin as Chita Rivera, Kelli Barrett as Liza Minnelli, Ethan Slater as Joel Grey, Laura Osnes as Shirley MacLaine, as well as the previously announced Academy Award winner Sam Rockwell as Bob Fosse and four-time Academy Award nominee Michelle Williams as Gwen Verdon.

These actors are sure to impress as these iconic figures, but let's take a look back at these revolutionary performers.

Chita Rivera

Rivera will be played by Bianca Marroquin, an actress who has appeared in both Chicago and West Side Story, shows that Rivera originated roles in.

Liza Minnelli

Minnelli will be played by stage star Kelli Barrett. Here Minnelli is seen in perhaps her most iconic role of Sally Bowles in the film adaption of Cabaret, which was directed and choreographed by Bob Fosse.

Joel Grey

Also from the same Bob Fosse film, here is Joel Grey as The Emcee in Cabaret. Grey created this role on the stage and played him in the film as well, winning him an Academy Award. Grey will be played by Tony nominee Ethan Slater, most recently seen as the enthusiastic title character in SpongeBob Squarepants.

Shirley MacLaine

MacLaine is seen here performing Fosse's choreography in Sweet Charity, a film he also directed. MacLaine will be played by two time Tony nominee Laura Osnes.

Bob Fosse and Gwen Verdon

Here Fosse and Verdon, the title characters of the TV series, are seen performing in the film adaption of Damn, Yankees. Fosse and Verdon will be played by Oscar winner Sam Rockwell and Oscar nominee Michelle Williams, respectively.

Based on Fosse, the biography written by Sam Wasson, this eight-part limited series tells the story of the singular romantic and creative partnership between Bob Fosse and Gwen Verdon. He was a visionary filmmaker and one of theater's most influential choreographers and directors. She was the greatest Broadway dancer of all time. Together they changed the face of American entertainment - at a perilous cost. Featuring Fosse's choreography, the series explores the hidden corners of show business, the price of pursuing greatness, and the suffering inflicted in the name of art.

Photo Credit: Jessica Fallon Gordon Photography

