BWW Flashback: THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA's Renee Fleming Sings Broadway!
As BroadwayWorld reported last week, Renée Fleming will reprise her starring turn in The Light in the Piazza in the United States this fall. Adam Guettel and Craig Lucas' six-time Tony Award-winning Broadway musical will be directed by the UK's multiple Oliver Award-winning Daniel Evans. The production will play previously announced runs at the L.A. Opera October 12-20, 2019 at the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion, and at the Lyric Opera of Chicago December 14-29, 2019.
The opera star is no stranger to musical theatre. After making her Broadway debut in 2015's Living on Love, she returned to the stage in 2018 and earned a Tony nomination for her performance as Nettie in Carousel. Below, We're taking a closer look at some of her other past musical theatre performances!
"I Feel Pretty" from West Side Story:
"Make Our Garden Grow" from Candide:
"Summertime" from Porgy and Bess:
"I Could Have Danced All Night" from My Fair Lady:
"Wheels of a Dream" from Ragtime:
"You'll Never Walk Alone" from Carousel:
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
Today marks the first day of rehearsal for Disney's Frozen North American tour, and Disney Theatrical Productions has announced the full company of th... (read more)
Review Roundup: THE BAND'S VISIT on Tour; What Did The Critics Think?
The first national tour of The Band's Visit is now making its way across the country after launching at the Providence Performing Arts Center in Rhode... (read more)
Exclusive Photos: Get A First Look At George Salazar, MJ Rodriguez, Kevin Chamberlin, & More In LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS at Pasadena Playhouse
BroadwayWorld has an exclusive first look at Pasadena Playhouse's Little Shop of Horrors which is now on stage through through October 20!... (read more)
BEETLEJUICE Announces Spooktacular October Events
BEETLEJUICE, the unofficial official musical of Halloween, is celebrating every single Day-O in October with special events, limited edition keepsakes... (read more)
All Broadway Theatres Will Offer 'My First Broadway Show' Stickers
The Broadway League is rolling out a new initiative for Broadway's first-time audience members!... (read more)
Broadway Hopeful LES BELLES-SOEURS Musical Will Hold a Reading This Week
An English-language musical inspired by Quebecer Michel Tremblay's play Les Belles-soeurs, is hoping to head to Broadway, according to Montreal Gazett... (read more)