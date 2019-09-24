BWW Flashback: THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA's Renee Fleming Sings Broadway!

As BroadwayWorld reported last week, Renée Fleming will reprise her starring turn in The Light in the Piazza in the United States this fall. Adam Guettel and Craig Lucas' six-time Tony Award-winning Broadway musical will be directed by the UK's multiple Oliver Award-winning Daniel Evans. The production will play previously announced runs at the L.A. Opera October 12-20, 2019 at the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion, and at the Lyric Opera of Chicago December 14-29, 2019.

The opera star is no stranger to musical theatre. After making her Broadway debut in 2015's Living on Love, she returned to the stage in 2018 and earned a Tony nomination for her performance as Nettie in Carousel. Below, We're taking a closer look at some of her other past musical theatre performances!

"I Feel Pretty" from West Side Story:

"Make Our Garden Grow" from Candide:

"Summertime" from Porgy and Bess:

"I Could Have Danced All Night" from My Fair Lady:

"Wheels of a Dream" from Ragtime:

"You'll Never Walk Alone" from Carousel:





