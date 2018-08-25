BWW Flashback: Remembering Award-Winning Producer Craig Zadan

As BroadwayWorld sadly reported, the award-winning producer of stage and screen, Craig Zadan, has passed away.

Along with his producing partner, Neil Meron, Zadan's extensive career included works on the big and small screens, as well as the stage. Most notably, the team has produced NBC's annual live musicals including, The Sound of Music Live!, Peter Pan Live!, The Wiz Live!, Hairspray Live! and Jesus Christ Superstar Live!

Their motion picture credits include, the movie musical Hairspray, Footloose and the Oscar-winning Best Picture, Chicago.

Today, BroadwayWorld remembers Zadan with a look into our archives. Check out the photos below.

Craig Zadan attending the 24th Annual GLAAD Media Awards at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York City on 3/16/2013.



Liza Minnelli with Neil Meron & Craig Zadan arriving for the New York Premiere Screening of "HAIRSPRAY" at the Ziegfeld Theatre. July 16, 2007



Craig Zadan, Sean Hayes & Neil Meron attending the After Party for the Opening Night Broadway performance for "PROMISES, PROMISES" at the Plaza Hotel, New York City. April 25, 2010



Craig Zadan and Neil Meron attending the 22nd Annual GLAAD Media Awards in New York City.



Neil Meron & Craig Zadan attending the after screening reception for the Broadway Community Screening of 'SMASH' at The Museum of Modern Art in New York City, 12/12/2011



Craig Zadan attending the 'MISCAST 2012' MCC Theatre's Annual Musical Spectacular at The Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City on 3/26/2012.



Craig Zadan & Neil Meron attending the 24th Annual GLAAD Media Awards at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York City on 3/16/2013.



Spencer Liff, Craig Zadan and Neil Meron.attending the 22nd Annual GLAAD Media Awards in New York City.



Liza Minnelli with Neil Meron & Craig Zadan.attending the Broadway Opening Night Performance of .'How to Succeed in Business without Really Trying' at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre in New York City.



Craig Zadan, Candy Spelling and Neil Meron.attending the Opening Night Performance After Party for 'How To Succeed In Business...' in New York City.



Daniel Radcliffe & Rose Hemingway with producers Craig Zadan & Neil Meron.attending the Opening Night Performance After Party for 'How To Succeed In Business...' in New York City.



Craig Zadan, Michael Urie, Rob Ashford, Nick Jonas & Neil Meron.attending the after party celebrating Nick Jonas & Michael Urie joining Beau Bridges in 'How To Succeed in Business...' at the Glass House Tavern in New York City on 1/24/2012



Marc Shaiman, Scott Wittman, Theresa Rebeck, Michael Mayer, Neil Meron & Craig Zadan.attending the after screening reception for the Broadway Community Screening of 'SMASH' at The Museum of Modern Art in New York City, 12/12/2011



Scott Wittman, Marc Shaiman, Craig Zadan, Neil Meron, Megan Hilty, Savannah Wise. Michael Mayer, Katharine McPhee, Theresa Rebeck, Jack Davenport & Raza Jaffrey.attending the after screening reception for the Broadway Community Screening of 'SMASH' at The Museum of Modern Art in New York City, 12/12/2011



Craig Zadan attending the after screening reception for the Broadway Community Screening of 'SMASH' at The Museum of Modern Art in New York City, 12/12/2011