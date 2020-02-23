BWW Flashback: Relive the Greatest Onstage Moments of Jessie Mueller!

Click Here for More Articles on THE MINUTES

Jessie Mueller was a little-known performer from Chicago when she made her Broadway debut in On a Clear Day You Can See Forever in 2011. Since then, she has taken Broadway by storm, appearing in three Broadway revivals (Nice Work If You Can Get It, The Mystery of Edwin Drood, and Carousel) and creating two original characters (Beautiful and Waitress)- the former of which earned her a Tony Award in 2014.

This year, she returns to Broadway for the seventh time in nine years in Tracy Letts' new play, The Minutes- marking her Broadway play debut.

Below, we're catching up on all things Mueller in anticipation of her latest gig!

This Spring, Jessie will make her Broadway play debut in Tracy Letts' The Minutes, which begins Broadway previews on February 25.

Just last year, Jessie appeared in the Lifetime original movie Patsy & Loretta, playing country music legend Loretta Lynn. In early 2018, Mueller began rehearsals for Jack O'Brien's revival of Carousel, which earned Jessie her fourth Tony nomination. This time, she traded in Mister Snow for Mister Bigelow as leading lady, Julie Jordan. In 2016, Mueller was nominated for her third Tony Award for her performance as Jenna in Waitress- a musical by pop sensation Sara Bareilles. 2014 brought Mueller the role of a lifetime. She earned a Tony Award for her performance as Carole King in Beautiful, in which she starred for over a year. Her interpretation of the pop icon also earned her a Grammy Award. In 2012 she played roles in two classics- Cinderella in Into the Woods (The Public Theater's Shakespeare in the Park) and Helena Landless in Roundabout Theatre Company's The Mystery of Edwin Drood. In 2013, Mueller took on two other classics- the Gershwin musical Nice Work If You Can Get It and the New York Philharmonic's Carousel, in which she starred opposite Kelli O'Hara. Born and raised in Evanston Illinois, Mueller made her Broadway debut in 2011 opposite Harry Connick Jr. in On a Clear Day You Can See Forever. For this performance, she earned her first Tony nomination.





