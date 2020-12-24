BWW Flashback: Relive This Scene-Stealing IN THE HEIGHTS Performance from 10 Year-Old Nicholas Dayton

Earlier today, Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda reminded us all of what happened when dreams came true for a 10 year-old In the Heights fan back in 2008. Nicholas Dayton, a fan from New Orleans, got to take the stage at the Richard Rodgers to rap alongside the Broadway cast.

If you missed the incredible moment twelve years ago, you can still catch the whole joyous event:

Where is the rapping sensation now? Fans will be happy to learn that Nick, now 22, is still performing as an actor, musician and professional composer! His solo album, Pop-Up Radio, is available on streaming platforms.