BWW Flashback: Look Back at Jenn Colella's COME FROM AWAY Journey!

Click Here for More Articles on COME FROM AWAY

It's just her and the sky! As BroadwayWorld previously reported, original Come From Away cast member Jenn Colella is set to play her final performance as Captain Beverly Bass on Sunday November 10, 2019. To celebrate her incredible run, we're looking back at highlights from her journey with the show, from its out-of-town productions to opening night on Broadway and beyond. Check it all out below!

Jenn Colella's other Broadway credits include: If/Then, Chaplin, High Fidelity, and Urban Cowboy (Outer Critics Circle Award nomination). She has Off-Broadway been seen Off-Broadway in Beebo Brinker, Lucky Guy, and Closer Than Ever. Her regional credits include Annie Get Your Gun (PCLO); Peter Pan (Sacramento Music Circus); and Side Show (Kennedy Center). She's been seen on screen in the television shows Feed The Beast,' 'Elementary,' 'All My Children,' 'The Good Wife,' and 'Rescue Me,' as well as in the film 'Uncertainty.'

COME FROM AWAY features a book, music and lyrics by Olivier, Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Award winners and Grammy and two-time Tony Award nominees Irene Sankoff & David Hein, direction by Tony Award winner and Outer Critics Circle Award winner Christopher Ashley, musical staging by Olivier Award winner and two-time Tony Award nominee Kelly Devine, and music supervision by Olivier Award winner and Grammy Award nominee Ian Eisendrath.

D.C. Rehearsals

D.C. Opening Night

Toronto Run

Performance in Gander

BroadwayCon 2017

Broadway Meet the Press Day

Broadway Opening Night

Barnes & Noble Album Release Signing

Tony Nominee Meet the Press Day

300th Broadway Performance

Cast Performance on The View

Chat with Captain Beverley Bass

2017 Tony Awards

Broadway in Bryant Park

2017 CBS Thanksgiving Day Parade Performance

Gypsy of the Year 2017 Performance

Cast Performance on Megyn Kelly Today

Stanley Cup Appearance Backstage

Backstage With The Cod

500th Broadway Performance

Stars in the Alley 2018

Come From Kindness Challenge

Happy Trails to Lee MacDougall

1000th Performance

One Million Audience Members

Stars in the Alley 2019





Related Articles