BWW Flashback: Look Back at Jenn Colella's COME FROM AWAY Journey!
It's just her and the sky! As BroadwayWorld previously reported, original Come From Away cast member Jenn Colella is set to play her final performance as Captain Beverly Bass on Sunday November 10, 2019. To celebrate her incredible run, we're looking back at highlights from her journey with the show, from its out-of-town productions to opening night on Broadway and beyond. Check it all out below!
Jenn Colella's other Broadway credits include: If/Then, Chaplin, High Fidelity, and Urban Cowboy (Outer Critics Circle Award nomination). She has Off-Broadway been seen Off-Broadway in Beebo Brinker, Lucky Guy, and Closer Than Ever. Her regional credits include Annie Get Your Gun (PCLO); Peter Pan (Sacramento Music Circus); and Side Show (Kennedy Center). She's been seen on screen in the television shows Feed The Beast,' 'Elementary,' 'All My Children,' 'The Good Wife,' and 'Rescue Me,' as well as in the film 'Uncertainty.'
COME FROM AWAY features a book, music and lyrics by Olivier, Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Award winners and Grammy and two-time Tony Award nominees Irene Sankoff & David Hein, direction by Tony Award winner and Outer Critics Circle Award winner Christopher Ashley, musical staging by Olivier Award winner and two-time Tony Award nominee Kelly Devine, and music supervision by Olivier Award winner and Grammy Award nominee Ian Eisendrath.
Rehearsals have begun for #ComeFromAwaya??! We arrive at Ford's Theatre in DC on September 2nd! ComeFromAway.com
D.C. Rehearsals
Last night, we celebrated the opening of #ComeFromAway at @FordsTheatre. Our hearts are full of love and gratitude.
D.C. Opening Night
The #ComeFromAway family travelled to Canada to preview the show! We start performances in Toronto November 15th!
Toronto Run
We are honored to have the opportunity to share #ComeFromAway with the gracious and kind people of Gander, Newfoundland. Thank you.
Performance in Gander
BroadwayCon 2017
#ComeFromAway has landed in New York City and begins rehearsals today! We can't wait for performances February 18th ??
Broadway Meet the Press Day
Last night, we celebrated #ComeFromAway's opening on Broadway! Thank you to everyone who joined us in celebrating this unforgettable moment!
Broadway Opening Night
Barnes & Noble Album Release Signing
With our 7 nominations at @TheTonyAwards, we can't help but smile! #TonyAwards2017
Tony Nominee Meet the Press Day
Celebrating our 300th performance in North America! Where have YOU seen #ComeFromAway?
300th Broadway Performance
Cast Performance on The View
Chat with Captain Beverley Bass
2017 Tony Awards
Thank you to everyone who joined us at #BroadwayInBryantPark! Head over to our Instagram Story to view clips from our performance! ?
Broadway in Bryant Park
2017 CBS Thanksgiving Day Parade Performance
Gypsy of the Year 2017 Performance
We did it!! @megyntoday thank you for hosting us! #girlpower
Cast Performance on Megyn Kelly Today
We had a visitor at #cfa last night! #stanleycup #ikissedit
Stanley Cup Appearance Backstage
I love my job. a??i?? I love this cod. ? #comefromaway #kissthecod
Backstage With The Cod
We are here after the start of 500 moments, and we're grateful for every single one! Here's to many more opportunities to find our hearts here at the Schoenfeld ??
500th Broadway Performance
What you see on Instagram vs. IRL ? We had so much fun performing for this amazing community at #StarsInTheAlley last week!
Stars in the Alley 2018
I accepted the #ComeFromKindness challenge & I invite @chilinakennedy @laurabenanti & @stephaniejblock, three of the kindest souls I know. ????? @wecomefromaway
Come From Kindness Challenge
Happy trails to the magical unicorn that is @leeword! You are the kindest and filthiest gaylord that ever was & I love you madly. @wecomefromaway #family
Happy Trails to Lee MacDougall
Today I celebrated my 1000th performance of @wecomefromaway while our @comefromawayuk family won several @olivierawards, including #bestmusical, across the pond! Thank you to my extraordinary cast mates, @petra_koz & my Captain @beverleybass for making me feel so special and loved today and every day. I am deeply #grateful. ??aoe?i????
1000th Performance
Holy Cod! We've officially welcomed 1 MILLION audience members to #comefromaway on Broadway! So deeply proud to be a member of this beautiful @wecomefromaway tribe. ????
One Million Audience Members
Thanks for letting us welcome you to The Rock, Shubert Alley! It's always a joy to bring Newfoundland to the Islanders and Come From Aways of NYC at #StarsInTheAlley! ??
Stars in the Alley 2019