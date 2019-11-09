BWW Flashback: Kristin Chenoweth's Best Duets - From WICKED to CANDIDE!

Click Here for More Articles on KRISTIN CHENOWETH

Kristin Chenoweth returns to the Broadway stage in a live concert celebrating the release of her new album FOR THE GIRLS (Concord Records, produced by Steve Tyrell), with Music Direction by Mary-Mitchell Campbell, Directed by Richard Jay-Alexander and Presented by James L. Nederlander.

The limited engagement began last night, November 8, 2019 at the Nederlander Theatre and will run through November 17, 2019 (8 performances only).

We're celebrating Cheno's return to the Broadway stage by taking a look back at some of her best duets!

"One Less Bell to Answer/A House Is Not a Home" with Matthew Morrison Kicking off the list, is this iconic Glee duo, reunited to sing this duet in honor of Barbra Streisand, live at the MusiCares Person of the Year event.

"We Are Woman" with Patti LuPone This iconic performance took place in 2004 as part of a staged concert version of Candide with the New York Philharmonic.

"The Prayer" with Andrea Bocelli Kristin took the stage with Andrea Bocelli in February 2018 at the American Airlines Arena in Miami, Florida for this gorgeous rendition.

"I Know Him So Well" with Elaine Paige Kristin joined forces with fellow Broadway royalty Elaine Paige as part of ITV's All Star Musicals concert. "You're Just In Love" with Nathan Lane This dynamic duo appeared together on Letterman back in 2000, where they performed this duet. "Defying Gravity" with Idina Menzel We couldn't leave out this little piece of history. The original witches of Oz took the stage at the 2004 Tony Awards to perform one of the most iconic songs from Wicked.

And, of course, the "For Good"s... Arguably one of Kristins most iconic duets is For Good from Wicked. We're bringing you some of our favorites below! Featuring Idina Menzel As part of Wicked's Out Of Oz series in 2016, the original duo reunited to perform the song together! Featuring Anna Kendrick This pair took the stage at Trevor Live in 2013, with Anna gleefully taking on the part of Elphaba. Featuring Lea Michele In 2014, Lea Michele joined Kristin on stage for her own spin on Elphaba's part! Fun fact: fans have been hoping Lea would play the famous green witch in the musical's upcoming film adaptation! Featuring Kerry Ellis Kerry Ellis joined Kristin on stage during her debut UK concert at the Royal Albert Hall back in 2014. Featuring Shoshana Bean This former Elphaba joined forces with Kristin during TrevorLIVE LA 2017 at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles.





