BWW Flashback: Enchantment Passes Through with AIDA

It seems that an AIDA revival is written in the stars!

As BroadwayWorld reported last week, rumors have been circulating around a revival of Elton John and Tim Rice's Aida, which might result in a national tour or even a stop on Broadway. Now according to an Equity casting notice, the show, helmed by former Broadway cast member Schele Williams and with choreography by Tony nominee Camille A. Brown, will get a developmental lab in March 2020.

The five-time Tony-winning musical opened on Broadway almost two decades ago, running over four years at the Palace Theatre. Need a refresher before the revival? We've got you covered! Check out some highlights of the original cast in action below.

Heather Headley sings "Easy as Life":

Sherie Rene Scott sings "My Strongest Suit":

Heather Headley and Adam Pascal sing "Written in the Stars":

Clip from "Another Pyramid":

Heather Headley sings "Dance of the Robe":





