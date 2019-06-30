ALL MY SONS
BWW Flashback: ALL MY SONS Concludes Broadway Run Today

Jun. 30, 2019  

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, Roundabout Theatre Company will conclude its critically acclaimed spring production of Arthur Miller's All My Sons, directed by Jack O'Brien, today, June 30, after 19 preview performances and 80 regular performances.

Arthur Miller's All My Sons stars Annette Bening, Tracy Letts and Benjamin Walker. The cast also includes Francesca Carpanini, Hampton Fluker, Michael Hayden, Jenni Barber, Alexander Bello, Monte Greene, Nehal Joshi and Chinasa Ogbuagu.

The creative team includes Douglas W. Schmidt (sets), Jane Greenwood (costumes), Natasha Katz (lights), John Gromada (sound), Jeff Sugg (video and projections), Tom Watson (hair and wigs) and Bob James (original music).

Before the cast takes their final bows, flashback through the show's journey on Broadway!

