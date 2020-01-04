BWW Exclusive: Watch WAITRESS Casts Unite to Sing the Best of Bareilles!

Click Here for More Articles on WAITRESS

Following a sold-out concert in 2017, stars from Broadway and the National Tours of Waitress came together to perform Waitress SINGS BAREILLES: VOL. 2 at The Green Room 42, in a concert benefitting The Hysterical Womxn's Society.

Performers included: Noah Galvin (ABC's The Real O'Neals), Desi Oakley (Chicago), Caitlin Houlahan (Girl From The North Country), Benny Elledge (Waitress), Richard Kline (Waitress/Three's Company), TIFFANY HOBBS (Much Ado About Nothing), Jessie Shelton (Hadestown), Andrew Fitch (Waitress), Lenne Klingaman (Waitress), Kyra Kennedy (Waitress), Brad Standley (Waitress), Ephie Aardema (Waitress), Jessie Hooker-Bailey (Waitress), Henry Gottfried (Waitress), Emily Koch (Waitress) and Jim Hogan (Waitress).

WAITRESS will end its Broadway run at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020. When the show says goodbye to Broadway, it will have played 33 previews and 1544 performances.

Check out highlights from the big night below!





Related Articles