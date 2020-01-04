WAITRESS
Click Here for More Articles on WAITRESS

BWW Exclusive: Watch WAITRESS Casts Unite to Sing the Best of Bareilles!

Article Pixel Jan. 4, 2020  

Following a sold-out concert in 2017, stars from Broadway and the National Tours of Waitress came together to perform Waitress SINGS BAREILLES: VOL. 2 at The Green Room 42, in a concert benefitting The Hysterical Womxn's Society.

Performers included: Noah Galvin (ABC's The Real O'Neals), Desi Oakley (Chicago), Caitlin Houlahan (Girl From The North Country), Benny Elledge (Waitress), Richard Kline (Waitress/Three's Company), TIFFANY HOBBS (Much Ado About Nothing), Jessie Shelton (Hadestown), Andrew Fitch (Waitress), Lenne Klingaman (Waitress), Kyra Kennedy (Waitress), Brad Standley (Waitress), Ephie Aardema (Waitress), Jessie Hooker-Bailey (Waitress), Henry Gottfried (Waitress), Emily Koch (Waitress) and Jim Hogan (Waitress).

WAITRESS will end its Broadway run at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020. When the show says goodbye to Broadway, it will have played 33 previews and 1544 performances.

Check out highlights from the big night below!

Get the best prices on tickets to Waitress on TodayTix - click here.
BWW Exclusive: Watch WAITRESS Casts Unite to Sing the Best of Bareilles!
Click Here to Watch the Video!play



Related Articles

From This Author BroadwayWorld TV



  • BWW TV: Look Back At FUN HOME's Opening Night
  • #TBT: Look Back At WAITRESS's Opening Night On Broadway!
  • Backstage Bite with Katie Lynch: The Decade's Most Magical Episode with the Stars of ALADDIN
  • BWW TV: Highlights From BRIGHT STAR At Florida Studio Theatre
  • BWW TV: New Year, New Broadway? Stars Reveal Their Resolutions for 2020
  • BWW TV: THE LION KING Tour Castmates Get Engaged On Stage!