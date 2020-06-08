BWW Exclusive: Start Your Week with a Quick Workout from Mark Fisher Fitness Trainer Harold Gibbons!

Your fitness doesn't have to hit PAUSE while sheltering in place, so we're teaming up with Mark Fisher Fitness and Harold Gibbons to offer you a bodyweight workout to get your fitness fix. Let's start with a quick warm-up:

Our warm-up starts with glute bridges. Take 15-20 reps to focus on the sensations of your body and tune in to the tension you can create at the top of each rep. From there, we're on to the Half-Kneeling Rainbow Reach. The goal is to rotate your ribs across your pelvis, inhaling as you reach up, and exhaling as you come back down. Then it's on to our trusted favorite the Spiderman Lunge. 5-6 reps here should help open up our hips as we sit into the stretch and our thoracic spine as we rotate and reach. Let's finish the warm-up with a hip circle, which I love for reminding our body how to organize itself as it shifts against gravity - this gets the stability muscles in our feet, hips, and core to come online!

Now, it's time for the workout. Today's workout is the trio of Single Leg Deadlifts, Short-Lever Push-Ups, and a Woodchopper. We'll be aiming for 5-6 reps of each exercise, with enough rest between exercises to ensure we can maintain our breath control throughout the workout. Here are some pointers:

Single Leg Deadlifts: The single leg deadlift is one of my favorite exercises for teaching us how to sit into "stance" on one hip and balance being supple and stiff at the same time. As you reach your hips back, avoid turning out and letting those hips open. Draw a line from your belly button to your big toe!

Short Lever Push-Ups: (or push-up of choice): All push-ups are fantastic for developing strength through the core, chest, shoulders, and arms, and practicing this Short Lever variation from your knees makes it far easier to control your core. In the top position, exhale and reach in unison so that you can create a canister of pressure - this will improve the quality of the push-up, and prepare you for a fantastic Wood Chopper

Wood Chopper : Every time I do the Wood Chopper I play the role of Raifiki presenting baby Simba at Pride Rock. I love how this exercise puts together the moving parts of our push-up and the Wiggle Butts that we've been doing. Inhale as you reach down to the outside of your knee, and exhale as you reach the object of your choice forward at forehead height. The goal here is to use your reach and exhale to keep your ribs down and resist extending through your lower back. You can do it with a textbook, a sack of flour, popcorn, or your collection of Playbills! Please remember to not drop baby Simba!

You can do as many rounds as you want, but 3-5 rounds should take between 15-30 minutes and give you a great kick of cardio and strength at the same time! For more online fitness shenanigans from the crew at @mffclubhouse, visit markfisherfitness.com/online.

Related Articles