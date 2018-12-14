BWW Exclusive: Norm Lewis Announces Special Guests for NUTCRACKER COOL at Feinstein's/54 Below

Norm Lewis opens his 4th Annual residency at Feinstein's / 54 Below on Monday night, December 17th and one of the fun gifts he likes to share with his audiences each year is featuring special guests for each night of the six night run. BroadwayWorld has the scoop and he's assembled a festive line-up, indeed.

On Monday he's featuring his cousin, Courtney Johnson. She is a young opera singer on the rise, with her eyes on The Met, and Norm is very excited to introduce her. Tuesday, December 18th brings Broadway's Nick Cordero (BULLETS OVER BROADWAY, WAITRESS, A BRONX TALE). Wednesday guarantees a mighty reunion with Broadway's Milton Craig Nealy (DREAMGIRLS, MISS SAIGON, 5 GUYS NAMED MOE, ONCE ON THIS ISLAND, etc). Thursday, his friend, gospel singer Melonie Daniels-Walker, joins the party. Friday night unites another powerful friendship with longtime pal, Michael McElroy, who is known to everyone for his thrilling group Broadway Inspirational Voices (BIV). But McElroy is a Broadway vet with shows under his belt like BIG RIVER, THE WILD PARTY, RENT, & SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE. Saturday night the run closes with one of his other cousins, who has performed with Norm annually since the first year, and that is, Pastor Bobby Lewis of The New Light Baptist Church, in Harlem, who is also featured on The Norm Lewis Christmas Album.

No matter which night you go, you're in for the hippest, hottest holiday party of the season at Feinstein's / 54 Below. The show is once again directed by Norm's long-time friend, Richard Jay-Alexander and features Musical Direction by Joseph Joubert, along with Perry Cavari on percussion and George Farmer on bass.

Feinstein's / 54 Below has crafted a special cocktail for Norm's Run. It's called Norm's Nutcracker Cooler made with Titos Vodka, Ginger Liqueur, Angostura Bitters, Pomegranate Reduction, Lime, & a splash of Dry Ginger Ale.

The other great news is that anybody looking to buy a CD and get it signed by the popular Broadway, Television, and Film star can have that dream come true, on site, after the show each night.

Norm Lewis Photos by Peter Hurley

