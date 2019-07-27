BWW Exclusive: MOULIN ROUGE and 18 Other Musicals That Bring France to Broadway!

Earlier this week, Broadway got frenchified as Moulin Rouge brought the heart of Paris to 45th Street. The Moulin Rouge of Paris is a dazzling and spectacular universe, the symbol of the Parisian way of celebrating since 1889. Starting life as a popular cabaret and dance hall, the venue became an iconic music hall in the Roaring Twenties, and then a theatre where numerous famous French and International Artists stepped out into the limelight.

Broadway's newest musical is far from the first tale of life in France, however. Below, we take a closer look at some more musicals that have brought vérité, beauté, liberté and amour to Broadway!









Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You