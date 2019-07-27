MOULIN ROUGE THE MUSICAL
Click Here for More Articles on MOULIN ROUGE THE MUSICAL

BWW Exclusive: MOULIN ROUGE and 18 Other Musicals That Bring France to Broadway!

Jul. 27, 2019  

Earlier this week, Broadway got frenchified as Moulin Rouge brought the heart of Paris to 45th Street. The Moulin Rouge of Paris is a dazzling and spectacular universe, the symbol of the Parisian way of celebrating since 1889. Starting life as a popular cabaret and dance hall, the venue became an iconic music hall in the Roaring Twenties, and then a theatre where numerous famous French and International Artists stepped out into the limelight.

Broadway's newest musical is far from the first tale of life in France, however. Below, we take a closer look at some more musicals that have brought vérité, beauté, liberté and amour to Broadway!



buy tickets


Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You



  • VIDEO: Get A Behind-the-Scenes Look at MOULIN ROUGE's Costumes!
  • VIDEO: Amanda Seyfried And Ashley Park Put A MEAN GIRLS Spin On A Pop Duet
  • BWW Exclusive: Listen to 'I Gotta Go' from the DOCUMENTARY NOW! 'Co-Op' Cast Album
  • VIDEO: Sutton Foster Returns to Her Broadway Roots With Performance on YOUNGER
  • VIDEO: Watch Rodney Hicks Sing 'Watch It Fall from HART ISLAND
  • VIDEO: Baz Luhrmann Shares Inspiration for Satine's Opening Scene in MOULIN ROUGE Movie!

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup