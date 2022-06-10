BWW Exclusive: Lin-Manuel Miranda, Adrienne Warren & More Talk Broadway Shutdown in BROADWAY RISING Clip

The new documentary Broadway Rising documents the Broadway community's journey through the pandemic: from the almost overnight shut down, to the paths essential theater workers took on their road back to the stage.

Watch an exclusive clip featuring Adrienne Warren, Jewelle Blackman, Lin-Manuel Miranda, and T. Oliver Reid.

"We're still calculating the loss," Lin-Manuel Miranda states in the clip. "I can't tell you how many people left the theatre to pay their rent and are not coming back. So that's a story that's still being written and I'm terrified about it."

Directed by Amy Rice (Hurricane of Fun: The Making of Wet Hot, By the People: The Election of Barack Obama) and produced by Jesse Tyler Ferguson (Modern Family, Welcome To Chechnya, Take Me Out) and Justin Mikita (Oklahoma!, Welcome To Chechnya), the film will premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival on June 13.

Subjects in the film also include Ernie Frost Paylor, beloved Jagged Little Pill stage doorman who contracted Covid soon after Broadway shuttered its doors, and unfortunately lost his leg due to complications from the virus; actor and dancer Amanda Kloots, widow of Broadway actor Nick Cordero, who lost his battle with Covid in July 2020 after 3 and a half months in the hospital; Peter McIntosh, a Broadway usher labeled by press as "Broadway Patient Zero" when he tested positive for Covid after ushering two shows right before the shutdown, in the film he discusses the trauma of this label and the ways that Broadway needs to grow as an institution; and more.

Watch the new clip here: