BWW Exclusive: Ken Fallin Draws the Stage - THE INHERITANCE
BroadwayWorld has teamed up with renowned caricature artist Ken Fallin, a life-long theater enthusiast, who has drawn many Broadway and Off-Broadway productions.
Below, check out his latest illustration, featuring the cast of Broadway's The Inheritance, including Lois Smith, Samuel H. Levine, Kyle Soller, Paul Hilton, John Benjamin Hickey, and Andrew Burnap.
Lois Smith, Samuel H. Levine, Kyle Soller, Paul Hilton, John Benjamin Hickey, and Andrew Burnap
