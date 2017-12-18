BWW Exclusive: Katie Gets Ready for Christmas with the Rockettes #BetweenShows!

Click Here for More Articles on #BetweenShows

Have you ever wondered what Broadway actors do between shows? Do they sleep? Do they even leave their dressing rooms? BroadwayWorld's Katie Lynch is finding out on her new series, #BetweenShows!

Watch below to find out how the Radio City Rockettes spend their downtime between performances at Radio City Music Hall!

Embraced by generations of families, the Radio City Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes (running now through January 1, 2018) is a one-of-a-kind tradition where the unmistakable spirit of Christmas in New York comes alive.

