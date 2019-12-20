BWW Exclusive: Jennifer Hudson & Francesca Hayward Sound Off on Singing CATS's Old and New Tunes!

The memory and the music lives again in theatres today, December 20, as Cats opens in big screens around the world. An ensemble cast brings the classic to life in a big way, performing the musical's best-known songs, as well as some new ones.

Ballerina Francesca Hayward, who plays Victoria, gets to sing one of the new songs created for the film. "I'm not even a singer, so to have a song created for me is just incredible. And not just any song, it's written by Tylor Swift and Andrew Lloyd Webber!"

Academy Award winner Jennifer Hudson gets to take on Grizabella's big song, "Memory," and she's hoping that audiences enjoy the film as much as she did making it. "I feel like it's an event- it's really something special that we will have for many years to come," Hudson says. "I hope it becomes everybody's tradition within their family. To know that we made something so magical... it's everything to me."

Watch below as both stars tell us more about their big musical moments, what it was like performing for Andrew Lloyd Webber, and so much more!





