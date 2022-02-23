BWW Exclusive: Javier Munoz Discusses IN THE HEIGHTS, His HIV Status & More

Tomorrow, Thursday, February 24, +Life TV's host Karl Schmid, will sit down with actor Javier Munoz of 'Hamilton' and 'In The Heights' fame. The LGBTQ, HIV+ activist reflects on this life and professional journey and how his diagnosis has affected his life.

BroadwayWorld has an exclusive first look at the interview below!

Munoz is best known for his performances on Broadway as Usnavi in the 2008 musical In the Heights and as Alexander Hamilton in the 2015 musical Hamilton. He was the alternate/standby for Lin-Manuel Miranda in both productions and played the title role in Hamilton from July 11, 2016 until January 14, 2018. Other selected credits: The Porch at Altered Stages, In the Heights at 37 Arts, Venice (Venice) at Center Theatre Group, Two Gentleman of Verona (a rock opera) (Proteus) at Shakespeare Theatre of DC, Oregon Shakespeare Festival's Richard III (Dorset) and Into the Woods (The Baker). Twitter: @JMunozActor Instagram: @ javiermofficial