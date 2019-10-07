BWW Exclusive: JERSEY BOYS Cast Travels to Staten Island to Deliver Sing for Hope Piano to Local School

The Sing for Hope Pianos places artist-designed pianos throughout NYC's parks and public spaces for anyone and everyone to play. Each summer, the pianos bring individuals and communities together in an open festival of art for all. After their time on the streets, Sing for Hope transports the instruments to NYC public schools, where they become hubs for Sing for Hope's ongoing creative programs and enrich students' lives for years to come.

Jersey Boys just participated in the program, when a red piano (equipped with Jersey Boys-era microphones and quotes from the show) was delivered to its final home at Port Richmond High School on Staten Island. Sing for Hope director Lester Vrtiak led a Citizen Artist Assembly, explaining to the students the story of this piano and explaining how they can be citizen artists in their community. Four cast members were on hand for the event, where they performed a few songs at the new piano and signed autographs for the students (who came to see the show earlier in the month). Check out photos from inside the big day below!

Jersey Boys is written by Marshall Brickman & Rick Elice, with music by Bob Gaudio, lyrics by Bob Crewe, directed by two-time Tony Award-winner Des McAnuff and choreographed by Sergio Trujillo. The production includes Music Supervision, Vocal/Dance Arrangements & Incidental Music by Ron Melroseand Orchestrations by Steve Orich. Jersey Boys is the behind-the-music story of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons. They were just four guys from Jersey, until they sang their very first note. They had a sound nobody had ever heard... and the radio just couldn't get enough of. But while their harmonies were perfect on stage, off stage it was a very different story -- a story that has made them an international sensation all over again. The show features all their hits including "Sherry," "Big Girls Don't Cry," "Oh What A Night," "Walk Like A Man," "Can't Take My Eyes Off You" and "Working My Way Back To You." Photo Credit: @singforhope

Sing for Hope Piano

Sing for Hope Piano

Jersey Boys cast and Port Richmond High School students

Jersey Boys cast

Jersey Boys cast and Port Richmond High School students

Port Richmond High School students at Jersey Boys





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You