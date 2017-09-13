BWW Exclusive: First Listen- Carole King Sings from Tapestry Live Album!

Sep. 13, 2017  

Carole King's latest album, Tapestry: Live In Hyde Park, is available now!

Recorded on July 3, 2016, in front of more than 65,000 fans, Tapestry: Live In Hyde Park celebrates the 45th anniversary of a touchstone album that established Carole King as the quintessential singer-songwriter.

Carole King's historic Hyde Park performance marked her first British concert since1989 and the first time she'd performed Tapestry on stage in its entirety.

Available on CD/DVD and cd/Bluray. Get yours now at www.caroleking.com.

BWW Exclusive: First Listen- Carole King Sings from Tapestry Live Album!
Click Here to Watch the Video!




Related Articles

From This Author BroadwayWorld TV



  • BWW Exclusive: First Listen- Carole King Sings from Tapestry Live Album!
  • Backstage Bite with Katie Lynch: DEAR EVAN HANSEN's Will Roland Takes Over the Kitchen!
  • BWW TV Exclusive: Watch Randy Redd Record 'Some Kind of Paradise' for THE VIEW UPSTAIRS Cast Album!
  • BWW TV: Watch Highlights from Public Works' AS YOU LIKE IT at the Delacorte
  • BWW TV: AN AMERICAN IN PARIS Stars Ashley Day, Leanne Cope and More Surprise Passers-by with Performance at St Pancras
  • BWW TV Exclusive: Samantha Massell, Stephen Schwartz and More Perform Tunes, Delve into the History of RAGS at Goodspeed

    • Before you go...

    BroadwayWorld.com