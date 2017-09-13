BWW Exclusive: First Listen- Carole King Sings from Tapestry Live Album!

Carole King's latest album, Tapestry: Live In Hyde Park, is available now!

Recorded on July 3, 2016, in front of more than 65,000 fans, Tapestry: Live In Hyde Park celebrates the 45th anniversary of a touchstone album that established Carole King as the quintessential singer-songwriter.

Carole King's historic Hyde Park performance marked her first British concert since1989 and the first time she'd performed Tapestry on stage in its entirety.

Available on CD/DVD and cd/Bluray. Get yours now at www.caroleking.com.

