BWW Exclusive: Daily #MobilityMinute with Mark Fisher Fitness Trainer Harold Gibbons- The Wall Slide

Your fitness doesn't have to hit PAUSE while sheltering in place, so we're teaming up with Mark Fisher Fitness and Harold Gibbons to offer you a series of movements for your stay-at-home adventures. Today he's here to show you how to help loosen up those shoulders after a busy day of typing, texting, or taking it easy.



This exercise is called an Elbows-on-Walls Wall Slide, and it's pretty simple. Your elbows start on the wall, you exhale to help set that position, and then reach up to the point right before you extend through your lower back. At MFF, we call this position of lumbar hyperextension "Rib Cage Boner" and we try to use our core muscles and breath control to resist that extension as much as possible. Tempt yourself with that Rib Cage Boner, and then resist it by exhaling to compress the front of your ribcage - maintaining that position should help you stretch out your mid- and upper-back as you inhale, and help remind your shoulders about beautiful posture!



For more health and hotness help, head to markfisherfitness.com/online. Cheers!

Related Articles