BWW Exclusive: Daily #MobilityMinute with Mark Fisher Fitness Trainer Harold Gibbons- The Sad Dog

Your fitness doesn't have to hit PAUSE while sheltering in place, so we're teaming up with Mark Fisher Fitness and Harold Gibbons to offer you a series of movements for your stay-at-home adventures.

Mark Fisher Fitness's Steward of Strength Harold Gibbons is here to revisit the hip flexor stretch with the Couch Mobilization. Using the couch to elevate the foot increases the amount of stretch on your quads, meaning that when you tuck your hips into the position we call "Sad Dog" (posterior pelvic tilt) and squeeze your butt muscles, you should get a great stretch on your hip flexors. 3-5 breaths per side, every hour or so, should help keep your hips loose and limber.

Four or five of these per side should really help loosen you up when you're feeling stiff, sore, and need a stretch! For more online fitness shenanigans from the crew at @mffclubhouse, visit markfisherfitness.com/online.





