Staying Fit While Staying In
BWW Exclusive: Daily #MobilityMinute with Mark Fisher Fitness Trainer Harold Gibbons- Head Turns!

Your fitness doesn't have to hit PAUSE while sheltering in place, so we're teaming up with Mark Fisher Fitness and Harold Gibbons to offer you a series of movements for your stay-at-home adventures.

Earlier this week I had a conversation with a few of our Ninjas about neck and shoulder tension that's resulting from having way less physical activity than we're used to as we shelter in place. So, today's Mobility Minute exercise is a move called "Head Turns" that's fantastic for releasing tension in your neck, upper traps, and shoulders. To do these "Head Turns" start in a position that you may know as a Sphinx pose from the yoga world, and then "look around, look around at how lucky we are to be alive right now." (Hi @hamiltonmusical!) Be sure to start the turn with your eyes, and look over your shoulder and then opposite shoulder as far as possible. When your head turns one way, the opposite side shoulder, upper trap, and neck should get a gentle stretch.

For more online fitness shenanigans from the crew at Mark Fisher Fitness, visit markfisherfitness.com/online.

