BWW Contest: Win Two Tickets to THE GREAT SOCIETY on Broadway!

Get ready because BroadwayWorld is giving you the chance to win a pair of tickets to see Brian Cox in the acclaimed Broadway production of The Great Society! The winner will receive two tickets to a performance of their choosing*. The contest will run now through November 3rd at 11:59PM EST, so make sure to enter for your chance to win TODAY!

*Blackout dates apply

Be sure to take advantage of our special offer code TGSINST2 to see The Great Society starting at $79 for Orchestra seats and $59 for Loge seats here!

Offer valid on performances through 11/30/19. Must purchase by 11/30/19. Blackout dates may apply. All prices include a $2 facility fee. All sales are final - no refunds or exchanges. Offer subject to availability and prior sale. Not valid in combination with any other offers. Normal service charges apply to phone and internet orders. Performance schedule subject to change. Offer may be revoked or modified at any time without notice.

See the Emmy winning, Olivier winning, star of HBO's Succession, Brian Cox, on Broadway in The Great Society.

"Brian Cox delivers an electrifying, Tony-worthy performance!" - The Guardian

"Brian Cox is a star with theatrical dynamism!" - The Washington Post

An action-packed roller coaster of a drama!" - amNY

19 Actors. 50 Characters. One Epic American Play.

Capturing Johnson's passionate and aggressive attempts to build a just society for all, The Great Society follows his epic triumph in a landslide election to the agonizing decision not to run for re-election just three years later. It was an era that would define history forever: the rise of the Civil Rights Movement, the deaths of Martin Luther King Jr. and Robert F. Kennedy, the escalation of the Vietnam War, and the creation of some of the greatest social programs America has ever known-and one man was at the center of it all: LBJ.





Related Articles