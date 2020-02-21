BWW Contest: Win Two Tickets To See Norm Lewis In Concert In Scottsdale, Arizona!

Get ready because we're giving you a chance to win a pair of tickets to see Norm Lewis in concert with Seth Rudetsky! The winner will receive two tickets to the concert on March 6, 2020 at The Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts in Scottsdale, Arizona. The contest will run now through February 28th at 11:59PM EST, so make sure to enter for your chance to win TODAY!

Norm Lewis is an American actor and baritone singer, who is best known for his roles in the popular musical productions of Porgy and Bess and The Phantom of the Opera, making musical theatre history as the first African-American actor to perform in the title role in Broadway's long-running production of ThePhantom of the Opera. Lewis' portrayal of Porgy in Porgy and Bess received a Tony Award® nomination for Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Musical. He has been credited as having "an impressive Broadway resume" by Playbill. His most recent television appearances were NBC's The Blacklist, CBS' Blue Bloods, and his recurring role as Senator Edison Davis on ABC's hit drama Scandal.

Get tickets to see Norm Lewis with Seth Rudetsky at The Parker Playhouse with tickets starting at $37 here!





