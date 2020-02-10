BWW Contest: Win Two Tickets To ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE in Los Angeles!

Fins up because we're giving you a chance to see the music of Jimmy Buffett come to the stage in Escape to Margaritaville at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles! The winner will receive two tickets to the show's performance on Tuesday February 18th at 8pm. The contest will run now through February 16th, at 11:59 PM EST. Be sure to enter for your chance to win TODAY!

Welcome to Margaritaville, where people come to get away from it all - and stay to find something they never expected. Get ready for a hilarious and heartwarming musical with the most unforgettable songsfrom one of music's greatest storytellers. USA Today calls it "A little slice of paradise!" and Entertainment Weekly raves, "It will knock your flip-flops off!" So don't let the party start without you.

You can buy tickets to see Escape to Margaritaville at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles here!

With a book by Emmy Award winner Greg Garcia ("My Name is Earl," "Raising Hope") and Emmy Award nominee Mike O'Malley ("Survivor's Remorse," "Shameless"), Escape to Margaritaville is the musical comedy getaway featuring both original songs and your most-loved Jimmy Buffett classics, including "Fins," "Volcano," "Cheeseburger in Paradise" and many more.

Escape to Margaritaville stars Chris Clark as Tully, Sarah Hinrichsen as Rachel, Shelly Lynn Walsh as Tammy, Peter Michael Jordan as Brick, Rachel Lyn Fobbs as Marley, Patrick Cogan as J.D.and Matthew James Sherrod as Jamal, and Devon Buchanan as Ted. The company also features Sophie Braud, Noah Bridgestock, Anthony Cataldo, Chantelle Cognevich, Katie Davis, Nico DiPrimio, Fabian-Joubert Gallmeister, Diego Alejandro González, Bobby Hogan, Aimee Lane, Victoria Price, Trent Soyster, Emma Stricker, Jade Turner, Morgan Unger and Tyler Whitaker.





Related Articles