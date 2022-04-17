BWW Album Review: With WHILE I'M STILL HERE Bob Levy Shows Why He's Not Going Anywhere Anytime Soon

For his eleventh CD, WHILE I'M STILL HERE, songwriter Bob Levy has gathered together an impressive cast of singing actors to perform the hour-long musical journey, and even though not all of these performers actively pursue a life upon the acting stage, with this collection it is very clear that they are all actors when it comes to music. For that which Mr. Levy has created with the CD feels exactly like an original cast album. In seventeen character-driven songs, Levy and co. give the listener little one-act plays that distinctly present the person in the story and the tale being told, not surprising when one considers the talented people at the microphone.

Ostensibly labeled a jazz writer but capable of different genres and sounds, Mr. Levy has cast the album with jazz musicians like Laurie Krauz, Nicole Zuraitis, and Benny Benack III, but also dips into the talent pool of musical theater actors (Jennifer Roberts and Nicolas King) and pop singers like Marcus Simeone, rounding out the album in a diversity of sounds that match, perfectly, each performer with the intended vibe for the composition they have been assigned. Note the jaunty, cheeky mood of Benack's opener "Twenty-two" and how the aesthetic for which he has come to be known makes him the only choice among Levy's colleagues for this cut. Or observe the way that "That's You & I" and "Winter Flight" are so sublimely served by Simeone's dreamy, lilting pop ballad expertise. It is a genuine pleasure to hear Krauz and King going full-on jazz treatment with impeccable scat singing and swing vibe, and each of Ms. Roberts' numbers might, well, have been lifted from the last musical play in which she performed. Indeed, in Roberts' gifted hands the title song might be mistaken for a theme song from a Disney movie, while Zuraitis' work on "I Fell In Love" gives movie rom-com realness. Jinny Sagorin's take on "If Your Heart Could Fly" should inspire many future performances in cabaret rooms and on lullaby albums - it is a lovely, tender addition to the album. The only issue this writer might take with the record is a genuine wish that Mr. Levy had sought out a more diverse cast - the list of artists on the album leans heavily into the Caucasian, and the business of show has reached a point where every project must be designed for diversity; hopefully Levy's next CD will put some focus on that need.

Mr. Levy's artistic work on the album is admirable, and the mixing and mastering team has done fine work keeping the balance of voices and instruments equitable, which doesn't always happen, especially on an independent label. Some of the songs might tend to remind one of other famous songs by other composers, whether borrowing from a title ("Live, Love, and Laugh" is a little too close to a Sondheim song for comfort) or a theme ("Tell Her Now" is more than vaguely reminiscent of a Jerry Herman ballad) but other cuts on the album are radio-ready and have "chart-topper" written all over them, especially the Nicole Zuraitis track "When We Sing," which is the album's money number, something that is plainly noticeable from the very start of the song. There should also be room on the radio for Dane Vannatter's "The Best Part of Me" and Simeone's "Say Goodnight," and "Christmas Eve Is Here" is destined for many holiday albums, as long as nobody sings it back to back with that Charlie Brown Christmas song. From start to finish, While I'm Still Here is not only a pleasant collection of compositions, it's a listenable album, particularly for those who enjoy a chance at being exposed to the different styles, voices, and moods that come from a group album of this nature. Fans of one artist might, well, walk away from the listening experience as fans of an artist they didn't previously know, which is a fine way to heighten the enjoyment of listening to Bob Levy's musical artistry which, eleven albums in, is clearly not to be disputed.

Bob Levy's composing collaborators are billed on the album as follows: Drew Paralic, Alex Rybeck, Tracy Stark and Ronny Whyte. For each collaborator's specific credits, and that of the album musicians, please see the liner notes below.

While I'm Still Here is a 2021 release on the CD Baby label. It is available on every platform.