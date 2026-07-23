Randy Graff and Alfred Molina Will Lead One-Night-Only Performance of LOVE LETTERS

Randy Graff and Alfred Molina will lead a one-night-only performance of A.R. Gurney’s Love Letters at the Laurie Beechman Theatre. The Core Theatre Group fundraising performance will take place on August 31.

A Pulitzer Prize finalist for Drama, Love Letters is a two-hander about two lifelong friends and the letters they exchange. Andrew and Melissa, both born into wealth and position, begin their correspondence in childhood with birthday party thank-you notes. Their letters continue through their boarding school and college years while they are romantically attached and later through their individual marriages and careers.

Love Letters premiered off-Broadway at the Promenade Theatre on March 27, 1989. Directed by John Tillinger, the production opened with Kathleen Turner and John Rubinstein, and featured a new cast each week. On October 3, 1989, the play premiered on Broadway at the Edison Theatre, opening with Colleen Dewhurst and Jason Robards and again featuring a rotating cast. Performers included Christopher Reeve, Holland Taylor, Christopher Walken, Victor Garber, Lynn Redgrave, Jane Curtin and more.

Biographies

Randy Graff received the Tony and Drama Desk Awards for her role in “City of Angels,” as well as an Outer Critics, Drama Desk and Tony Award nomination for her work in “A Class Act.” She most recently starred opposite Billy Crystal in “Mr. Saturday Night.” Ms. Graff has the distinction of creating the role of Fantine in the original Broadway production of “Les Misérables” for which she received a Helen Hayes Award nomination. Her work for playwright Neil Simon includes “Laughter on the 23rd Floor” on Broadway and “Hotel Suite” for the Roundabout Theater Company. Other Broadway credits include “Falsettos,” “High Society” and “Moon Over Buffalo “with Carol Burnett. She co- starred with Alfred Molina in the 2004 Broadway revival of “Fiddler on the Roof “(Best Actress Drama League nomination and Outer Critic’s Circle nomination). Her Off Broadway work includes “Pen Pals” at the Dr2 with Beth Leavel, Richard Greenberg’s “The Babylon Line” for Lincoln Center (Lucille Lortel Award for Best Featured Actress and Drama Desk nomination), and Paula Vogel’s “The Long Christmas Ride Home” at the Vineyard Theater (Drama League nomination). Select regional credits include San Diego’s Old Globe where she portrayed legendary columnist Ann Landers in “The Lady With All the Answers” and the Kennedy Center in Washington D.C., as the Countess in “A Little Night Music” for the renowned Sondheim festival. She currently teaches musical theatre performance in NYC.

Alfred Molina’s career has spanned theatre, film and television for over 50 years. He has been featured in an extensive range of plays and films, from Oklahoma! in the West End (which earned him a Laurence Olivier Award nomination) to Spielberg’s Raiders of the Lost Ark and Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man: No Way Home. Alfred made his Broadway debut in Yasmina Reza’s Art in 1998 and subsequently performed on Broadway as Tevye in Fiddler on the Roof and Mark Rothko in Red. He was seen on The Pasadena Playhouse stage in his award-winning role in The Father (Ovation Award, LA Drama Critics Circle Award) and more recently in Inherit the Wind. Other theatre credits include Molly Sweeney, Speed the Plow, Night of the Iguana. Select film credits include Frida, Enchanted April; Boogie Nights, Anna Karenina, and Chocolat. Select TV credits include Feud, Three Pines, The Boroughs.

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