Lindsay Mendez Will Take Part in 92NY's Cabaret Conversations Series

92NY's Cabaret Conversations series will return this fall with a conversation featuring Lindsay Mendez, with Michael Kirk Lane and Yasuhiko ‘Yaz’ Fukuoka. The event will be held on Friday, September 18 at 7:30pm in the Warburg Lounge.

Curated and hosted by award-winning cabaret performer Michael Kirk Lane, Director of Cabaret Programs at 92NY’s School of Music, the series explores the art of cabaret in New York City. Through conversations with performers, directors, journalists, and other leading voices in the field, Cabaret Conversations examines the history, evolution, and current state of this distinctive performance form.

Each event includes an audience Q&A and, often, live performances by the featured guests. This program is part of the Gilda and Henry Block School of Music.

About Lindsay Mendez

Lindsay Mendez is a 2024 Tony Award nominee for her portrayal of "Mary Flynn" in the Broadway production of Merrily We Roll Along. For the Off-Broadway run at New York Theater Workshop, she earned the Outer Critics Circle Award as well as Drama Desk & Lortel nominations. Mendez won the Tony, Drama Desk and OCC awards for Carousel.

Other Broadway: Significant Other, Wicked, Godspell, Everyday Rapture, Grease. Off-Broadway/regional: The Golden Apple, Dogfight (Drama Desk, Drama League, OCC nominations), The Rose Tattoo, 35mm, The Winter's Tale. On television, Miss Mendez most recently starred in FX's American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez from Executive Producer Ryan Murphy, and previously starred in All Rise (CBS/OWN). Other TV & film credits include: These Little Ones Perish, Station 19, Elementary, Modern Family, Murphy Brown, Smash, The Grotto. Debut album: This Time.

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