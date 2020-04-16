BROADWAY ON DEMAND Streaming Platform to Launch In May!
Broadway On Demand, the all new membership-based streaming service that offers an extensive and wide-ranging library of video on demand content, exclusive livestream events, interactive platforms, and educational resources, is set to officially launch in mid-May with a star-studded live concert.
Kicking off its inaugural content series, "30 Days of Opening Nights," this livestream event will take place at Hollywood's Bourbon Room (thanks to strictly enforced social distancing and sanitization protocols) and will raise funds to benefit performers, playwrights, composers, musicians and stagehands affected by the COVID-19 health crisis. Access to view the event will be completely free of charge, as part of Broadway On Demand's Free Membership. Click here to join.
Broadway On Demand is a virtual performing arts complex with a variety of programming that far surpasses any theatrical streaming services currently in the marketplace. In addition to a growing list of live-captured Broadway shows that can be viewed on demand, Broadway On Demand is partnering with individual artists, concert series, brick-and-mortar performance venues, and producing entities around the world to be able to continuously offer the widest array of archived and live streaming events, including everything from exclusive performances to backstage access to interactive masterclasses, and much more. Finally, thanks to a unique licensing interface, approved middle school, high school, and college productions will have the opportunity to be streamed to their audiences via this platform.
In addition to a wide selection of free content, for a small monthly fee, a Premium Subscription will offer access to a special selection of premium content, including archival materials and the bulk of livestreams. A handful of special events will be "ticketed" using a pay-per-view model, with discounts offered to Premium Subscribers.
Sean Cercone, Broadway On Demand President and CEO, said, "Broadway is a giant global brand, and its impact extends far beyond a few blocks in midtown Manhattan. Even before our current crisis, we've long dreamt of building a platform that would truly fulfill Broadway's long-held promise of being the 'longest street in the world.' This platform is our way of breaking down geographical and economic barriers so that the entire world can partake in all the wonders that Broadway has to offer."
Additional information, including the live concert launch event broadcast schedule, line-up of talent and the complete programming schedule for "30 Days of Opening Nights," will be announced shortly.
