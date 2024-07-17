BREAKING THE AUDIO FICTION FORM: AN EVENING WITH VETERAN PRODUCER JULIAN SCHLOSSBERG Comes to The Coffee House Club

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Coffee House Club will bring the salon series, Breaking the Audio Fiction Form. The past decade has seen a resurgence of audio listening in podcast form, but even with this growth, audio fiction has remained a minor genre within podcasting.

Join in for a lively conversation with veteran film, television, theater, and radio producer, Julian Schlossberg. Schlossberg has produced and represented some of the biggest icons in show business, including Elaine May, Mike Nichols, Richard Dreyfuss, Peter Falk, Matthew Broderick, David Mamet, John Cassavetes, Vanessa Redgrave, Eli Wallach, Bruce Springsteen, Twiggy, and many more. He had a four hour radio show in NYC on WMCA (syndicated around the U.S. for 7 years, and then 2 years on WOR). Currently, he is working on two weekly podcasts: Movie Talk and Tales From Hollywoodland. Actress, creator and friend of Mr. Schlossberg - Jocelyn Kuritsky - will conduct an interview with him about his extensive career in film and television; and, alongside radio historian, James Scully, special recognition will be made of Schlossberg's work in audio. We will learn more about where we have been to help us learn where we are going. Schlossberg will also have, on hand, copies of his memoirs for sale: Try Not to Hold It Against Me and My First Book - Part 2. July 31st, 2024, 6:30pm, at the Salmagundi Club (47 Fifth Avenue @ 12th Street). Contact the Coffee House Club to reserve your spot!

About the panelists

Julian Schlossberg is a veteran Hollywood and theater producer. He has worked with legends like Elia Kazan, Susan Stroman, Mike Nichols, and more. During his nearly 60 years in show business, Schlossberg has been a producer for stage and screen, a director, distributor, exhibitor, radio and television host, and record executive. At 27 he was the youngest head film buyer of a national theater chain; after working at the ABC network, the Walter Reade Organization, and Paramount Pictures, he would start his own motion-picture company, Castle Hill Productions, which would become one of the largest independent film-distribution companies in the world with a library of over 500 films. Not willing to restrict his efforts to film and television, he has also produced plays and musicals for Broadway and Off-Broadway. In fact, he has produced over 60 productions in 50 years, garnering the most respected awards in the industry, including Tonys, Obies, Drama Desks, and Outer Critics Circle Awards. Most recently, Schlossberg has revived his show, Movie Talk, a podcast featuring interviews with some of the most admired stars, directors, producers, and writers in film, television, and theater. julianschlossbergproducer.com.

Jocelyn Kuritsky is an actor/creator. Hailed as "one of the queens of the downtown irregulars," she has performed in a wide array of NYC stage productions. She has also appeared on television, in film, and in audio fiction podcasts. Jocelyn is the founder of The Muse Project, an award-winning experimental initiative that centers women theater actors. With Muse, she created A Simple Herstory, a Webby honored and Telly winning multi-platform podcast series about the women who have run for President. She is also the actor-in-residence of the Lucille Lortel Award winning immersive theater company, Woodshed Collective. Along with her Woodshed colleagues, she's a conceiver of Broadway's Tony Award nominated KPOP. jocelynkuritsky.com.

James Scully is a native New Yorker who grew up in a home with three generations of family. James has created Breaking Walls, the docu-podcast on the history of U.S. network radio broadcasting, Burning Gotham, the audio soap opera set in 1835 New York City, and has directed, post-produced, adapted, and acted in scripted audio fiction productions, like the pilot for Frontier Gentleman, and the Frank Sinatra biopic musical And Then I Sing. He's also a longtime SPERDVAC member, an actor with The Fireside Mystery Theatre, and a member of both the WGA Audio Alliance and The Podcast Academy.

About the organizations

The Coffee House Club remains a social club, one in which members are expected to talk about their individual pursuits and interests but to refrain from spreading out business papers and signing documents. Founded 1965. Curated by Julian Tepper. More here.

Salmagundi is a professional and social club, created in 1871 by artists and patrons to support one another. It is one of America's oldest arts organizations with more than 1,100 current members throughout the United States and abroad. Beginning in 1917, the organization moved to its permanent home within its historic brownstone mansion located in Greenwich Village, New York, NY. The mansion hosts hundreds of yearly art exhibitions, painting demonstrations, lectures, concerts, group meetings, classes, workshops, fellow member organization exhibitions and art auctions.