BONHOEFFER: LAST DAYS to Return to St. John's Lutheran Church in April

Feb. 13, 2023  
Bonhoeffer -Last Days is back at St. John's Lutheran Church. This play covers he last few days of the life of German dissident theologian Dietrich Bonhoeffer. Bonhoeffer had previously stood up to the Nazis and been told to stop giving public lectures. He did not and was arrested. After several months in prison, a letter was found by the Gestapo tying him into a plot to have Adolf Hitler assassinated and was moved to Flossenburg Maximum Security Prison and condemned to death by hanging.

The theatrical production was bought to the stage by renowned director ad co-producer Alan Baxter. It is an extremely important work because it addresses current and provocative themes such as the present world fascination and support of fascism and far-right politics, the rising racism against ethnic groups manifested by attacks against them, the police brutality of African Americans and the worldwide rise of antisemitism.

The cast includes Frank Romano, Emily Pazik, Trevor Crane, Dillon Sibilla, Rick Reid, Rich Evans, Shelby O'Brien, Benjamin Danielsson, Doug Powers and Don Hampton.

It will run at Saint John's Lutheran Church on 81 Christopher Street on April 20, 21, 22, 28 and 29 at 8pm and April 23 at 3pm. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased at the door or with the link below. More information about the play can be found here as well. https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2224627®id=&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fbonhoefferlastdays.wordpress.com%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1


