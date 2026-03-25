BLOOD/LOVE Will Release '2 Feet in the Grave' This Week

BLOOD/LOVE, the original vampire pop opera, will release the second single, “2 Feet In The Grave” coming Friday, March 27 via Joy Machine Records. This gritty and brooding rock n’ roll anthem featuring Christopher M. Ramirez culminates a defining entrance that forever alters Valerie’s perception of the world she knew. Pre-save the single HERE.

Written by Carey Renee Sharpe and Dru DeCaro (GRAMMY nominated producer) and performed by Christopher Ramirez, Malik Bilbrew, Nya, Erika Zade, “2 Feet In The Grave” is an explosive pop rock anthem with layered keys, drum-driven momentum and electrified guitar riffs against emotional punchy lyrics.

“This song is Anzick’s defining rock anthem, the origin story of a man who made a deal with the devil and became forever bound to rock and roll. Chained to the stage and enslaved by the spotlight, he’s condemned to give the masses his voice while losing pieces of himself each night,” said Ramirez. “Beneath the roar of the crowd, the song reveals the cost of his bargain and the loneliness behind the legend. But when he locks eyes with someone in the audience who truly sees him, a flicker of light breaks through the darkness for the first time in years.”

“2 Feet In The Grave” follows the debut single release of “Covenant I” the hauntingly inviting opening number that gives listeners a taste of the genre-blended score that makes up the musical language of BLOOD/LOVE.

ABOUT BLOOD/LOVE

She’s the world’s first vampire.

For a thousand years, she ruled the night.

Now, she’s thirsty for more.

Step inside the seductive world of BLOOD/LOVE, New York’s new pop opera that transforms the classic vampire tale into an ultra-contemporary theatrical extravaganza. Under the sultry lights of a nightclub, The Crimson, the former queen of the underworld searches for an existence beyond eternal bloodshed. But her endless night changes when she meets a mortal soul with his own devilish secret.

Brought to sumptuous life from one of the creative minds behind Masquerade and two acclaimed choreographers from “Dancing with the Stars,” this new musical experience intoxicates the senses. With a blood-pumping original score and cinematic spectacle, BLOOD/LOVE surrounds you with an atmosphere so decadent, even the undead feel fiercely alive.