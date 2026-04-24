Listen: BLOOD/LOVE Releases New EP of Vampire Pop Opera

BLOOD/LOVE, the original vampire pop opera, has debuted an EP of the show, now available on all streaming platforms via Joy Machine Records. The show is currently in performances at Theater 555 in New York City.

Written by Carey Renee Sharpe and Dru DeCaro and produced by 115 Productions, the EP includes 7 tracks including the previously released singles “2 Feet In The Grave” and “Covenant I." It also includes the mainstage club anthem “Last Drop”, power ballad “The Burden,” and the high-energy “Dress To Kill." Listen to it below.

When discussing the upcoming release, Dru DeCaro said “Blood/Love represents the spoils of many late-night-into-early-morning contests. These songs show our tastes-- They are stylish and messy and stretch across genre and era, much as vampires do. This EP and this story are for the goths and the theater kids and the forever young, all the outcasts, the out-of-body, and all the in between.”

To celebrate the release, showgoers on Saturday, April 25th at 9 PM are invited to join for a special pop-up afterparty presented by Mood Ring, one of Bushwick’s finest music venues. The party will offer a sneak peek of the upcoming EP and feature performances by Black Cherry Sideshow, Ruby Moonrouge, with sets by Lady Harley and Statice. After-party admission is included with a regular ticket purchase for that night. For more information, visit here.

BLOOD/LOVE is a new pop opera that centers on Valerie Bloodlove, the world’s first vampire, who has ruled the night for a thousand years. Set within a nightclub called The Crimson, the musical follows her search for meaning beyond immortality when she encounters a mortal with secrets of his own.

Directed by Hunter Bird (Masquerade), the musical is written by Carey Renee Sharpe and Grammy nominee Dru DeCaro. Choreography is by Jonathan Platero & Oksana Platero (“Dancing with the Stars,” “So You Think You Can Dance”), and Natalie Malotke.

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