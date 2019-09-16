BLACKOUT - The Acclaimed Immersive Haunted House Experience Returns To NYC

Adecade after revolutionizing the haunted house industry, BLACKOUT returns to New York City for a not-to-be-missed 10th Anniversary production. Hailed as pioneers of the immersive movement, original creators Josh Randalland Kristjan Thorwill bring the new production of the critically acclaimed interactive horror show to midtown NYC (342 W 37thStreet). Performances of BLACKOUT will take place Wednesday, October 2 through Monday, November 4, 2019. Tickets are now on sale.

"When we started BLACKOUT, our goal was to create something unique and unforgettable. Almost immediately we saw the lasting effects the immersive elements had on traditional theater-goers and, within a couple of years, an entire industry seemed to grow around it," said BLACKOUTcreators Josh Randalland Kristjan Thor. "After spending many years opening the show in other cities, we're incredibly excited to come back home to NYC where it all started. It's a thrill to be able to revisit the original stories and characters we created ten years ago and present a new, grown-up take on our age-old fears."

Declared "the scariest haunted house you'll ever enter" by Maximmagazine, BLACKOUT is an interactive performance art piece designed for adults 18 and over to walk through completely alone. Each guest walks through a series of hallways, encountering several characters who force them to confront such basic fears as complete darkness, tight spaces, crawling, and sexually violent situations.BLACKOUTis the canvas upon which you project your innermost fears and insecurities, making you the protagonist in your very own horror film.

BLACKOUT first opened in 2009 at a tiny theater on NYC's westside. One of the very first immersive, theatrical haunted houses, the production quickly sold out its entire run, gaining a cult following, and revolutionizing the haunted house industry. Soon after the initial NYC engagement, BLACKOUTbegan terrifying sold out audiences in cities across the country, including Los Angeles, San Francisco, New Orleans, Chicago, and Oregon. BLACKOUT'screators have also collaborated with companies like Blumhouse, Universal Pictures, Focus Features, Crypt TV, Goldenvoice, the DJ Skrillex, and the band Queens of the Stone Age.

Josh Randall is a live event director and producer based in Los Angeles, where he is currently the creative producer of the brand-new company, Two Bit Circus. He recently wrote and directed the "HULU Castle Rock Live Experience for Stephen King and JJ Abrams at San Diego Comic-Con and "The Strangers Live Experience" for Aviron Pictures.

Kristjan Thoris a critically acclaimed director of film, theater, and immersive experiences. Over the course of his fifteen-year career, he has directed and produced two feature films, a host of theatrical productions, and various live events in collaboration with such companies as FX Network's "American Horror Story," Focus Features, The Public Theater, New York Times, and more.

Performances of BLACKOUT take place Thursdays through Sundays (full performance schedule available on the production's website) from 6:30 PM - 12:30 AM. The duration of each individual walk-through experience is approximately 25 minutes and tickets range from $45 - $65 per person. For more information or to purchase tickets, please visit theblackoutexperience.com.





