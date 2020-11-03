BLACK DANCE STORIES November Lineup Announced

The lineup features Jaamil Olawale Kosoko & Chanon Judson, Samantha Speis & Virginia Johnson, and Dyane Harvey-Salaam & Maurice Chestnut.

Black Dance Stories announced its dynamic lineup of Black dance creatives for November. Consistent with the tradition of Black artists finding a way for their voices to be heard during turbulent times, the popular series features Black artists who use their work to raise societal issues and strengthen community through art. Hosted by historian, dancer, curator, and BDS co-creator Charmaine Warren, the free weekly series will stream live on YouTube Thursday, November 5th, 13th, and 20th at 6pm (EST).



The popular series continues this Thursday, November 5 with Jaamil Olawale Kosoko (2020 Alma Hawkins Visiting Chair, UCLA) and Chanon Judson (Co-Artistic Director, Urban Bush Women); November 13 with Samantha Speis (Co-Artistic Director of Urban Bush Women) and Virginia Johnson (Artistic Director, Dance Theatre of Harlem); and November 20 with Dyane Harvey-Salaam (Forces of Nature) and Maurice Chestnut (Dance Therapy). This month, Black Dance Stories artists will join us from around the world as they share exclusive stories and anecdotes surrounding their art, personal lives, and activism. The conversations extend the artists' commitment to using their talents as activism and Black Dance Stories' commitment to uphold, highlight, and celebrate Black creatives by providing a platform to amplify their voices and stimulate timely conversations important to Black communities and across the African Diaspora. To sign up for Black Dance Stories update, visit this link.



Continue the conversation! For exclusive photos, updates and more follow Black Dance Stories

Instagram.com/BlackDanceStories

Facebook.com/BlackDanceStories

Twitter.com/BlackDanceStories

YouTube.com/BlackDanceStories



Please consider donating to Black Dance Stories in support of this free virtual program. Venmo your contribution to @BlackDanceStories.

