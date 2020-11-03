BLACK DANCE STORIES November Lineup Announced
The lineup features Jaamil Olawale Kosoko & Chanon Judson, Samantha Speis & Virginia Johnson, and Dyane Harvey-Salaam & Maurice Chestnut.
Black Dance Stories announced its dynamic lineup of Black dance creatives for November. Consistent with the tradition of Black artists finding a way for their voices to be heard during turbulent times, the popular series features Black artists who use their work to raise societal issues and strengthen community through art. Hosted by historian, dancer, curator, and BDS co-creator Charmaine Warren, the free weekly series will stream live on YouTube Thursday, November 5th, 13th, and 20th at 6pm (EST).
The popular series continues this Thursday, November 5 with Jaamil Olawale Kosoko (2020 Alma Hawkins Visiting Chair, UCLA) and Chanon Judson (Co-Artistic Director, Urban Bush Women); November 13 with Samantha Speis (Co-Artistic Director of Urban Bush Women) and Virginia Johnson (Artistic Director, Dance Theatre of Harlem); and November 20 with Dyane Harvey-Salaam (Forces of Nature) and Maurice Chestnut (Dance Therapy). This month, Black Dance Stories artists will join us from around the world as they share exclusive stories and anecdotes surrounding their art, personal lives, and activism. The conversations extend the artists' commitment to using their talents as activism and Black Dance Stories' commitment to uphold, highlight, and celebrate Black creatives by providing a platform to amplify their voices and stimulate timely conversations important to Black communities and across the African Diaspora. To sign up for Black Dance Stories update, visit this link.
Continue the conversation! For exclusive photos, updates and more follow Black Dance Stories
Instagram.com/BlackDanceStories
Facebook.com/BlackDanceStories
Twitter.com/BlackDanceStories
YouTube.com/BlackDanceStories
Please consider donating to Black Dance Stories in support of this free virtual program. Venmo your contribution to @BlackDanceStories.
More Hot Stories For You
-
VIDEO: John Mulaney and the SNL Cast Parody 'Luck Be a Lady', 'Send In the Clowns' and More in New Skit
John Mulaney guest-hosted SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE last night and brought all the laughs to our screen....
VIDEO: Next on Stage College Winner Willem Butler Debuts His Music Video for 'Maria'
Willem Butler's single from Broadway Records is out now, with proceeds going towards The Actor's Fund!...
Armie Hammer Joins the Cast of SUNDOGS
Armie Hammer will star as 'Joe' in a Veterans Day benefit presentation of Sundogs, a new play by Howard Emanuel and directed by Heather Arnson. Sundog...
Broadway Jukebox: 75 Spooky Showtunes for a Haunted Halloween
Wicked witches, demon barbers, blood-thirsty plants... and that's just the beginning. Broadway certainly hasn't disappointed in the horror department ...
THE WALKING DEAD's Andrew Lincoln To Star As Scrooge in Live Streamed A CHRISTMAS CAROL as Part of Old Vic: In Camera
Today, The Old Vic in London, England announced that Andrew Lincoln (AMC's The Walking Dead) will star as Ebenezer Scrooge in this year's OLD VIC: IN ...
VIDEO: Performers Dance Through the West End to Save the Arts
Choreographer Cameron McDonald along with some of the West End's finest dancers are sending a message of hope and resilience with a new video raising ...