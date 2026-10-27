Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
BETWEEN HOMES 家 to Premiere at Queens Museum
Directed by Yuchen Ye, the collaborative piece explores migration, memory, and cultural inheritance through personal stories and objects.
Between Homes 家, a bilingual documentary theatre work created collaboratively with Chinese immigrants from different backgrounds, will premiere Sunday, November 1, 2026, at 2:30 PM at Queens Museum (Flushing Meadows Corona Park, Queens, NY 11368). The performance is presented as part of HOME Project 2026, curated by New York Chinese Cultural Center.
Directed by interdisciplinary theatre artist Yuchen Ye, and collaboratively created with Rosie/Yuqing Bai, Yuyu He, Yuhan Shi, Frances Song, Sybil/Ziyuan Wang, and Michelle/Ruxi Xie (Shay), Between Homes 家 brings together the stories, memories, and perspectives of its participants. Rather than offering a single definition of home, the performance creates space for different experiences to coexist, inviting audiences to reflect on the relationships and histories that shape their own sense of home and belonging.
Through group interviews, personal objects, archival research, and live storytelling, the piece explores the many ways people experience, remember, and redefine home. Personal stories and objects come together in a shared space, becoming entry points into larger stories of migration, family, memory, and cultural inheritance, while creating opportunities for connection and reflection. This project asks: What makes a place feel like home? What's our relationship with home? What do we carry with us when we travel between homes?
Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime.
Popular episode