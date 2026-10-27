BETWEEN HOMES 家 to Premiere at Queens Museum

Between Homes 家, a bilingual documentary theatre work created collaboratively with Chinese immigrants from different backgrounds, will premiere Sunday, November 1, 2026, at 2:30 PM at Queens Museum (Flushing Meadows Corona Park, Queens, NY 11368). The performance is presented as part of HOME Project 2026, curated by New York Chinese Cultural Center.

Directed by interdisciplinary theatre artist Yuchen Ye, and collaboratively created with Rosie/Yuqing Bai, Yuyu He, Yuhan Shi, Frances Song, Sybil/Ziyuan Wang, and Michelle/Ruxi Xie (Shay), Between Homes 家 brings together the stories, memories, and perspectives of its participants. Rather than offering a single definition of home, the performance creates space for different experiences to coexist, inviting audiences to reflect on the relationships and histories that shape their own sense of home and belonging.

Through group interviews, personal objects, archival research, and live storytelling, the piece explores the many ways people experience, remember, and redefine home. Personal stories and objects come together in a shared space, becoming entry points into larger stories of migration, family, memory, and cultural inheritance, while creating opportunities for connection and reflection. This project asks: What makes a place feel like home? What's our relationship with home? What do we carry with us when we travel between homes?

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 4 Days 14 Hrs 20 Min 27 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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