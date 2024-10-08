BEETLEJUICE's Isabella Esler To Lead Cast Of New Musical LIFE AFTER in Toronto

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



​Yonge Street Theatricals announced today that Isabella Esler (Beetlejuice the Musical on tour) will lead the cast of the new musical Life After at CAA Ed Mirvish Theatre when performances begin next spring as part of the 2024/25 Off-Mirvish Season. Additional casting will be announced at a later date.

With a book, music & lyrics by Britta Johnson, one of Canada's most acclaimed young composers, lyricists and writers for musical theatre, Life After will play a limited engagement from April 16 – Sunday, May 4, 2025. The production is directed by Annie Tippe.

Life After is the celebrated and luminous musical that premiered in Toronto in 2017 and played a sold-out run at the Berkeley Street Theatre. It was subsequently produced at San Diego's Old Globe Theatre and Chicago's Goodman Theatre. It returns to Toronto's CAA Ed Mirvish Theatre in a major new production helmed by Tony Award and Olivier Award-winning producers Yonge Street Theatricals for a strictly limited engagement.

Isabella is a Colombian-American actress raised in San Jose, California. She began her career at eighteen, fresh out of high school, when she landed the role of Lydia Deetz in the first national tour of Beetlejuice. For nearly two years, she toured across North America, receiving widespread recognition for her performance and solidifying her place in the musical theater world. When she's not on stage, Isabella can be found exploring bookstores, rating matcha lattes, or curating the perfect Spotify playlist. Making her Toronto debut in Life After feels like the next big adventure, and she's eternally grateful to LBI, CESD, Tara Rubin Casting, and her friends and family for their unwavering support.

Despite being a famous self-help author, Frank Carter's optimistic advice offers little solace to his 16-year-old daughter, Alice. After his untimely death, Alice embarks on a quest for truth, unravelling the events that changed her family forever.

Life After is a “stirring, fully original” (Chicago Tribune) new musical, “exquisite from start to finish” (BroadwayWorld) that moves through the complexities of life with wit, humour and grace.

"I am so thrilled that Life After is coming to this legendary stage in my hometown for the next phase of its journey,” said Britta Johnson. “This is the community that raised me and the city that has championed this show since the first downbeat on opening night at the Toronto Fringe in 2016. Developing this show has been the most transformative part of my career so far, and it's an honour to bring it home and share its journey with my community again.

Subscriptions to the Off-Mirvish season are now available for sale at mirvish.com.