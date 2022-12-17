BEETLEJUICE to Play Norweigian VIVA Cruise in 2023

According to a casting call, Beetlejuice will play Norwegian Cruise Line's Norwegian VIVA in 2023. Auditions will take place in London January 16-24, 2023, with rehearsals scheduled to begin on or about May 8, 2023. The cast will board the Norwegian VIVA on or about August 4, 2023, and will begin sailing the Mediterranean and Caribbean in June 2023.

The production will be directed by Catie Davis (Broadway Associate Director), based on the original Broadway direction by Alex Timbers. The production will feature choreography by Connor Gallagher (Broadway Choreographer) and Music Supervision by Kris Kukul (Broadway Music Supervisor). The Associate Choreographer is Michael Fatica. Sr. Manager, Theatrical Casting NCLH is Franklyn Warfield, and the London Casting Partner is Pearson Casting.

Based on Tim Burton's dearly beloved film, BEETLEJUICE tells the story of Lydia Deetz, a strange and unusual teenager whose life changes when she meets a recently deceased couple and Beetlejuice, a demon with a thing for stripes. When Lydia calls on Beetlejuice to scare away anyone with a pulse, this double-crossing specter unleashes a (Nether)world of pandemonium, and the biggest sandworm Broadway has ever seen.