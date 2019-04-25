BEETLEJUICE
BEETLEJUICE Star Rob McClure Shares A Broadway Memory

Apr. 25, 2019  

Tonight Beetlejuice the Musical begins its Broadway haunt at the Winter Garden Theatre. To mark the occasion, one of the show's stars, Rob McClure headed up to the theatre's mezzanine to share a poignant Broadway memory.

Sitting in the seat he once saw his first Broadway show from, Rob shared a message of inspiration and hope for anyone who has Broadway dreams of their own.

Life is good.

A post shared by Rob McClure (@mcclurerob) on Apr 25, 2019 at 3:15pm PDT

BEETLEJUICE tells the story of Lydia Deetz, a strange and unusual teenager whose life changes when she meets a recently deceased couple and Beetlejuice, a demon with a thing for stripes. When Lydia calls on Beetlejuiceto scare away anyone with a pulse, this double-crossing specter unleashes a (Nether)world of pandemonium, and the biggest sandworm Broadway has ever seen.

From This Author Alexa Criscitiello

