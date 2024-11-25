BEETLEJUICE BEETLEJUICE Begins Streaming on Max in December

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Warner Bros. Pictures’ BEETLEJUICE BEETLEJUICE will make its global streaming debut FRIDAY, DECEMBER 6 exclusively on Max. The film will debut on HBO linear SATURDAY, DECEMBER 7 at 6:10 p.m. ET.

Beetlejuice is back! Oscar®-nominated, singular creative visionary Tim Burton and Oscar® nominee and star Michael Keaton reunite for BEETLEJUICE BEETLEJUICE the long-awaited sequel to Burton’s award–winning film “Beetlejuice.”

After an unexpected family tragedy, three generations of the Deetz family return home to Winter River. Still haunted by Beetlejuice, Lydia's life is turned upside down when her rebellious teenage daughter, Astrid, discovers the mysterious model of the town in the attic and the portal to the Afterlife is accidentally opened. With trouble brewing in both realms, it's only a matter of time until someone says Beetlejuice's name three times and the mischievous demon returns to unleash his very own brand of mayhem.

Keaton returns to his iconic role alongside Oscar® nominee Winona Ryder (“Stranger Things,” “Little Women”) as Lydia Deetz and two-time Emmy® winner Catherine O’Hara (“Schitt$ Creek,” “The Nightmare Before Christmas”) as Delia Deetz, with new cast members Justin Theroux (“Star Wars: Episode VIII – The Last Jedi,” “The Leftovers”), Monica Bellucci (“Spectre,” “The Matrix” films), Arthur Conti (“House of the Dragon”) in his feature film debut, with Emmy® nominee Jenna Ortega (“Wednesday,” “Scream VI”) as Lydia’s daughter, Astrid, and Oscar® nominee Willem Dafoe (“Poor Things,” “At Eternity’s Gate”).

Burton, a genre unto himself, directs from a screenplay by Alfred Gough & Miles Millar (“Wednesday”), story by Gough & Millar and Seth Grahame-Smith (“The LEGO® Batman Movie”), based on characters created by Michael McDowell & Larry Wilson. The film’s producers are Marc Toberoff, Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner, Tommy Harper and Burton, with Sara Desmond, Katterli Frauenfelder, Gough, Millar, Larry Wilson, Laurence Senelick , and Brad Pitt executive producing.



An American Sign Language (ASL) version of the hit film will also be available to stream on Max in the U.S. and Europe, along with a Língua Brasileira de Sinais (LIBRAS) version in Brazil. Produced by the Max Accessibility Team in partnership with Deluxe (ASL) and Iguale (LIBRAS), the ASL version of the film is performed by Sophia Morales, a Deaf individual who gained popularity through her engaging ASL interpretations of popular songs on social media. The LIBRAS version is performed by Andrey Baptista. BEETLEJUICE BEETLEJUICE in ASL and LIBRAS will be available as unique titles on the Max app.

The stage adaptation of the first Beetlejuice had a history-making run on Broadway - following the release of the musical's original Broadway cast recording and TONY AWARDS appearance, the box office exploded, MAKING IT the surprise hit of the 2018/2019 season.

The smash hit musical Beetlejuice played 366 performances at the Winter Garden Theatre on Broadway before being shuttered with the rest of Broadway on March 12, 2020. It then re-opened at the Marquis Theatre in 2022, where it continued to play 313 regular performances, for a total of 679 Broadway performances. The production is currently on a U.S. national tour.