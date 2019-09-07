BECOMING NANCY's Jessica Vosk Takes Over Instagram Sunday!

Get ready for an inside look at the new musical Becoming Nancy because Jessica Vosk is taking over BroadwayWorld's Instagram Story this Sunday, September 8th! Be sure to tune in throughout the day to get a peek behind-the-scenes at a day of tech at Atlanta's Alliance Theatre. You're not gonna want to miss this sneak peek at the world premiere musical!

Jessica is currently starring as Aunt Val in Becoming Nancy at the Alliance Theatre! She just finished an acclaimed run as Elphaba in Wicked, having played the role for 2 years. She also recently starred in the New York City Ballet Jerome Robbins tribute Something to Dance About, directed by Warren Carlyle and re-created the role of Fruma Sarah in the most recent revival of Broadway's Fiddler on the Roof. She has also been seen on Broadway in The Bridges of Madison County and Finding Neverland. Grammy-nominated San Francisco Symphony's West Side Story, and she released her debut solo album Wild And Free in 2018. You can follow along with her adventures on social media @jessicavosk.

Based on the best-selling British novel by Terry Ronald, this new musical is directed and choreographed by two-time Tony Award winner Jerry Mitchell (Kinky Boots, Hairspray), with a book by Elliot Davis (Peter Pan, Loserville), and a score by the songwriting team of George Stiles (Music) and Anthony Drewe (Lyrics) (Mary Poppins, Peter Pan, Honk!). BECOMING NANCY will open the Alliance Theatre's 51st season on its newly renovated Coca-Cola Stage, September 6 - October 6, 2019. Opening Night is Wednesday, September 18.

In BECOMING NANCY, smarts, talent, and great taste in music may not be enough to get David Starr through 12th grade, where, to his great surprise, he's just been given the female lead in the school play. The unconventional casting sends shock waves through David's small town and before long, it seems like everybody has an opinion on whether David should go on with the show. This huge-hearted new musical weaves a story of family bonds, first loves, and the courage it takes to find your own spotlight.

BECOMING NANCY features Zachary Sayle as David Starr, Matt Hetherington as Eddie Starr, Sally Ann Triplett as Kath Starr, Jessica Vosk as Aunt Val, Stephen Ashfield as Hamish McClarnon, Jake Boyd as Maxie Boswell, and Jasmine Rogers as Francis Bassey, and also features Chelsey Lynn Alfredo, Lizzie Bea, Seth Clayton, Nico DeJesus, Evan Duff, Ian Gallagher Fitzgerald, Jason Goldston, Talya Groves, Caleb Jenson, Nicole Medoro, Gary Milner, Liz Pearce, Luana Psaros, Ricky Schroeder, Tally Sessions, and Paul Schwensen.





