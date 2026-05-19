Billy Joel Biopic in Development From BOHEMIAN RHAPSODY Editor John Ottman

John Ottman, who won an Oscar for his editing work on the Freddie Mercury biopic Bohemian Rhapsody, is taking on another musical icon. According to Variety, Ottman will direct a movie centering on the early years of legendary musician Billy Joel.

Titled "Billy & Me," the film reportedly takes place before Joel's ascent to stardom, chronicling his origin story through the eyes of his first manager, Irwin Mazur. The manager discovered Joel in 1966 and worked with him until 1972. Casting announcements are forthcoming.

The singer's longtime friend and former drummer, Jon Small, is a consultant, co-executive producer, and second unit director on the film, which aims to begin production in Winnipeg and New York this fall. Ottman, who is coming off his role as lead editor on the recent Michael Jackson biopic, developed the project with Adam Ripp, who penned the screenplay.

Joel was recently the subject of HBO's two-part documentary Billy Joel: And So It Goes, which served as an expansive portrait of his life and music, and featured direct participation from the musician. Variety notes that Joel has not authorized Ottman's film.

Billy Joel is a singer, songwriter, and composer who is the sixth best-selling recording artist and the fourth best-selling solo artist with over 160 million records sold worldwide. His 1985 compilation album, Greatest Hits Vol. 1 & 2, is one of the best-selling albums in the United States. Among his many beloved hits are "Piano Man, "It’s Still Rock and Roll To Me," "Tell Her About It," and "We Didn't Start The Fire."

Joel was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1999 and is the recipient of six GRAMMY Awards, including the prestigious GRAMMY Legend Award. He received a Tony Award for "Movin' Out," a Broadway musical based on his music.