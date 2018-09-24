BE MORE CHILL, COME FROM AWAY, and More Among Lineup for BroadwayCon 2019

BroadwayCon has announced the initial MainStage lineup, including sold-out sensation Be More Chill, Tony Award-winning musical Come From Away, The Prom, and Pretty Woman. As part of MainStage programming, panels will feature members of the cast and creative teams from all four shows. Additional panels will be announced at a later date.

What if popularity came in a pill? Would you take it, no questions asked? In BE MORE CHILL, achieving the "perfect life" is now possible thanks to some mysterious new technology-but it comes at a cost that's not as easy to swallow. What could possibly go wrong? The sold-out sensation is moving to Broadway in March 2019 and has already been deemed "one of the most popular new musicals in America," by the The New York Times.

Now in its second smash hit year on Broadway, COME FROM AWAY tells the remarkable true story of 7,000 stranded passengers and the small town in Newfoundland that welcomed them. Cultures clashed and nerves ran high, but uneasiness turned into trust, music soared into the night, and gratitude grew into enduring friendships. On September 11, 2001 the world stopped. On September 12, their stories moved us all.

We've got trouble, folks, right here in Indiana and when Broadway's brassiest hear a student is unceremoniously sidelined from a small-town Indiana prom - and the press is involved - they are ready to kick-ball-change the world. A new musical comedy about the power of love (and a good 11 o'clock number), THE PROM is about so much more than just a dance.

Based on one of the most beloved romantic comedies of all time, this modern spin on Cinderella is the story of Vivian, a spirited diamond in the rough who dreams of a better life. A star-crossed meeting with Edward, a shrewd corporate raider from New York who is lost in Hollywood, turns a simple business deal into a week of romance and a journey of self-discovery for both Vivian and Edward. This contemporary theatrical take on the iconic love story will sweep a new generation off their feet and make them believe in the power of "Happily Ever After."

BroadwayCon is theatre's answer to comic-con, tailor made for fans. From January 11-13, 2019, join some of Broadway's biggest fans, performers, and creators from classic and current shows as we gather at the Hilton Midtown to perform, discuss, debate, and celebrate theatre. BroadwayCon 2019 will feature panels, performances, interviews, workshops, singalongs, and more, all packed into an epic three-day weekend. Past panels have included previews from upcoming Broadway shows, conversations with the casts and creatives of this season's hits, and discussions featuring the industry's top producers and designers, not to mention the giant Opening Celebration and nighttime fun and games. BroadwayCon is produced by Mischief Management.

For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit www.BroadwayCon.com

